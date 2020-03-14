Japanese prime minister says his country intends to host Olympics as planned

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday said his country still intends to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo as planned.

Abe said at a news conference there were no discussions about postponing or canceling the Games during talks with President Trump, who suggested this week that Japan should consider postponing the Olympics because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Abe said Japan was continuing to “coordinate well” with the International Olympic Committee, adding: “We have to overcome the spread of the infection and want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics as planned.”

The Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug. 9, and the Paralympics Aug. 25-Sept. 6.

Abe said the virus outbreak has not reached a point in Japan that requires him to declare a national emergency as the United States and parts of Europe have.