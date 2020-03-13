Trump likely to declare national emergency over the coronavirus

President Trump will invoke emergency powers under the Stafford Act later today and is likely to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak to allow more federal aid to flow to states and municipalities, according to administration officials.

The president said he will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Washington. According to officials, the final determination on whether to declare a national emergency or a national disaster remained unsettled just hours before the planned event. Aides huddled inside the White House to decide on the administration’s course of action.

Trump also spoke Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tweeted that the Group of 7 leaders had agreed to take part in a video conference Monday to better coordinate efforts to slow the global pandemic and mitigate its sweeping economic fallout.

The planned news conference comes less than 48 hours after the president gave an Oval Office address Wednesday evening, in which he made several factual errors, despite reading from a teleprompter, and delivered so unsteady and halfhearted-seeming a performance as to trigger a massive market sell-off.

Trump also failed to address the rising national concern over the slow pace of coronavirus testing, a matter he’ll likely be questioned about Friday.

In the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump declared himself an expert on the Stafford Act.

“We have very strong emergency powers under the Stafford Act,” Trump told reporters. “I have it memorized, practically, as to the powers in that act. And if I need to do something, I’ll do it. I have the right to do a lot of things that people don’t even know about.”

Trump’s overall nonchalance about the coronavirus pandemic so far has stood in increasingly stark contrast to state and municipal leaders, as well as private sector executives who have in recent days taken action on their own to shut down school districts, close offices, museums and other businesses and cancel major events, including the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Democrats have been urging the president this week to make an emergency declaration, which would allow states to request a 75% federal cost-share for expenses related to virus response and mitigation efforts — things including emergency workers, medical tests, medical supplies and vaccinations.

The president, however, has been reluctant to make such a move, largely out of concern that it would contradict his numerous public statements over the last month that attempted to downplay concerns over the coronavirus in hopes of lessening its impact on financial markets.