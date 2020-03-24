Elliott: IOC finally made the smart decision by postponing the Tokyo Olympics until 2021

Spurred by a near-rebellion by the federations of several countries who feared for the safety of their athletes while the COVID-19 pandemic rages, the International Olympic Committee came to its senses Tuesday and announced it will postpone the Tokyo Summer Games.

The Games, which were scheduled to run from July 24 through August 9, will be rescheduled “to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athlete, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” the IOC said in a statement.

The Olympic flame will remain in Japan, where it had begun its journey toward Tokyo, and the rescheduled Olympic and Paralympic Games will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Games, unusual but smart decisions.

The IOC had no other choice but to put aside its self-interest and postpone the Olympics following a declaration by Canada earlier this week that it would not allow its athletes to compete if the Games were held on the original dates. There were similar statements from other national federations, too. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said late Monday that “a path toward postponement is the most promising,” given the disruptions the novel coronavirus has caused for athletes’ training and daily lives.

That it took so long to become official is the only mystery here, as qualifying events were canceled and events that would have tested the readiness of the Tokyo venues also had to be wiped out because of travel restrictions imposed around the world. IOC President Thomas Bach said on Sunday that the Games would not be canceled but that the organization might take as long as four weeks before deciding to postpone the massive competition, leaving athletes, fans, officials, sponsors and TV networks in uncomfortable limbo.

But as pressure mounted to provide some kind of certainty that would allow athletes and others to reconfigure their plans and as the World Health Organization said on Monday that the spread of COVID-19 is “accelerating,” it became clear Bach would have to move quickly and that unraveling the logistics of moving the dates of the Games would have to wait until later. This was a time for action, not dithering, and the IOC belatedly stepped up.

Bach conferred with Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo, Japan’s Olympic minister Hashimoto Seiko and the governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko, among others via conference call Tuesday in what was called a “very friendly and constructive meeting” that produced the only possible decision.

“The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present,” the statement said.

The imagery was a bit overwrought but the conclusion was the right one.