U.S. gymnast MyKayla Skinner wins vault silver at Tokyo Olympics

MyKayla Skinner of Gilbert, Ariz., who replaced Simone Biles in the women’s vault event final when Biles withdrew for mental health reasons, won a silver medal Sunday that was years in coming.

Skinner, 25, was an alternate to the 2016 U.S. team at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and retired from elite gymnastics to compete at the University of Utah. However, she decided to make a comeback to the tougher Olympic track, an effort that was sidetracked when she contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia last winter.

She had the fourth-highest vault score in the qualifying phase but didn’t automatically advance to the final because fellow Americans Biles and Jade Carey ranked ahead of her and there’s a two-competitor-per-country rule in event finals. However, when Biles withdrew to take care of her mental and physical health, Skinner got her chance to compete — and she made the most of it.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won the gold medal with a two-vault average of 15.083. Skinner averaged 14.916, with Yeo Seojeong of Korea third at 14.733.

Carey appeared to miscount her steps on her run-up to the vault table, throwing her off. She did a basic vault, called a Yurchenko back tuck, and got a score of 11.933. Shaken, she tried to regroup but with mixed results, doing a vault called an Amanar and landing off balance for a deduction of 2.0 and a score of 12.9. Her average was 12.416. Her father, Brian, is also her coach, and he quickly embraced her and tried to comfort her.

Carey finished eighth.

Biles and other U.S. competitors watched and cheered from the stands during the competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.