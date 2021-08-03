Advertisement
Tokyo Summer Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record in women’s 400-meter hurdles to win gold

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, competes in a semifinal.
U.S. runner Sydney McLaughlin competes in a 400-meter hurdles semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
(Petr David Josek / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
TOKYO — 

American Sydney McLaughlin won gold in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, finishing in a world-record time of 51.46 seconds.

U.S. teammate Dalilah Muhammad took silver after finishing at 51.58 seconds.

McLaughlin was the favorite heading into the race. At the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., McLaughlin broke Muhammad’s record of 52.16 seconds by finishing in 51.90.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.

Gary Klein

