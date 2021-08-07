Advertisement
Share
Tokyo Summer Olympics

U.S. women’s volleyball defeats Brazil to win its first Olympic gold medal

U.S. players celebrate a point against Brazil during the women's volleyball gold-medal match.
U.S. players celebrate a point against Brazil during the women’s volleyball gold-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
(Frank Augstein / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share
TOKYO — 

There was a big hullabaloo in Hooper, Neb., several years ago when the Nebraska Department of Roads, citing the lack of a permit, removed the banner on Highway 275 honoring Jordan Larson as an Olympian.

After their hometown hero helped the U.S. women’s volleyball team make history Sunday, the locals will just have to do it right this time.

Get the permit and update the banner: It’s Jordan Larson, Olympic champion.

The Americans are bringing home gold in the sport for the first time after routing previously unbeaten Brazil, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14, completing an unlikely journey that involved a spiritual guru and garage workouts while corresponding via Zoom.

Advertisement
Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, August 8, 2021 - Team USA celebrates after beating Japan.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

U.S. women’s basketball defeats Japan for seventh consecutive Olympic gold

The United States women’s basketball team continued its nearly 30-year-long Olympic winning streak, defeating Japan for the Tokyo Olympics gold medal.

The victory also gave UCLA legend Karch Kiraly what amounts to volleyball’s triple crown, adding a gold as coach to go with the ones he had won with the men’s indoor team and on the beach.

It was an unexpected connection involving another Bruin that helped galvanize the team for this breakthrough. Sue Enquist, the former UCLA softball star and coach, was retained as a mental performance advisor after wowing players with her energy on a Zoom call. She went on to enhance the wobbly relationships between the first-time Olympians and handful of veterans.

“We were functioning as a bunch of individuals,” Larson said earlier this week, recalling the dysfunction. “I think we all had our own personal agendas and not that we were trying to be selfish, it was just that we didn’t know how to function as a team.”
-TOKYO,JAPAN July 26, 2021: USA head coach Karch Kiraly talks to his team during a match against China at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Wally Skalij /Los Angeles Times)

Tokyo Summer Olympics

A U.S. women’s team win could give coach Karch Kiraly the triple crown of volleyball

U.S. women’s volleyball coach Karch Kiraly hopes to be the first to win a gold medal as an indoor player, beach player and a coach. Team plays Brazil on Sunday.

It could also be hard to perform as individuals while stuck at home during the pandemic.

For months, the only kill Larson made was in her backyard near Malibu.

She turned a patch of grass into dirt while practicing her approach to jumping at the net as she prepared for a return to training.

Advertisement

“My fiance’s like, ‘Seriously, there’s only one spot in the lawn?’ ” recalled Larson, who’s set to celebrate her retirement by marrying Pepperdine men’s volleyball coach David Hunt in a few weeks.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games logo is seen in Tokyo on January 28, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics Coverage

Complete Olympics Coverage

Middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson trained while also caring for her baby, Kayode. Garage workouts were sandwiched between breastfeeding sessions, Gunderson gazing into the eyes of her newest fan.

Inspiration was everywhere. Before it departed, the team received a care package from the 1980 team that had been unable to compete in the Moscow Olympics because of the Americans’ boycott.

Advertisement

The alumni team sent personalized bookmarks, journals and Japanese lanterns that players hung inside their suites in the Olympic Village. The forebears’ biggest gift came decades earlier, when they became the first group of U.S. volleyball players to train year-round as part of their Olympic preparation.

After once failing to qualify for back-to-back Olympics, the Americans went on to win three silver medals and two bronzes. They had never won gold. Not until Sunday.

It felt like destiny considering their outlook.

“Someone said, ‘There’s so much pressure because the U.S. has never won,’ Larson said before the final match. “But there’s no pressure because we’ve never done it. So why not go out swinging?”

Tokyo Summer Olympics
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement