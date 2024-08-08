Noah Lyles comes up short in Olympic quest to win gold in men’s 200 meters

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo crosses the finish line followed by American Kenneth Bednarek, center, and American Noah Lyles, during the men’s 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics Thursday in Saint-Denis, France.

Maybe that thrilling, historic victory in the men’s 100 meters earlier this week took too much out of Noah Lyles.

On Thursday night at the 2024 Summer Games, the American sprinter came up short in the 200, thereby ending his hopes for an Olympic sprint triple.

Lyles finished a surprise third in the race amid great hype entering the contest.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana took gold in 19.46 seconds, with American Kenny Bednarek taking silver in 19.62 seconds. Lyles was third across the line in 19.70 seconds.

After the race Lyles, who has battled asthma, sat on the track winded and received medical treatment.

The last man to accomplish the Olympic triple Lyles sought was Usain Bolt, who did it twice, at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Lyles has another shot at gold in the 4x100 relay on Friday.