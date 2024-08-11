Jordan Chiles will have to return her Olympic bronze medal, IOC says

The IOC says U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles will be asked to return her bronze medal in floor exercise in order for it to be given to Romania’s Ana Barbosu.

At the Olympics, there are take-backs.

Jordan Chiles will be asked to return to the bronze medal she was awarded on floor exercise, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement Sunday, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the inquiry that boosted the U.S. gymnast from fifth place to third. The IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who placed third with a score of 13.700 after Chiles’ initial score of 13.666 was reinstated.

“We are in touch with the [National Olympic Committee] of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with [U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee] regarding the return of the bronze medal,” the IOC statement read.

Since winning her third Olympic medal — her first individual Olympic medal — on Monday, Chiles has returned to the United States, where her post-Games press tour included a stop at the NASDAQ stock exchange, on the Today Show to announce her return to UCLA, and a conversation with Elmo.

Advertisement

Chiles was the last gymnast to compete in the floor exercise final, and her coaches had one minute to inquire about her score after it was posted. The inquiry submitted on behalf of Chiles added one-tenth to her score, moving her into third place with a 13.766, after judges decided she should have gotten full credit on a leap that involved a 540-degree turn in the air.

But after the Romanian gymnastics federation petitioned, and the CAS ruled the inquiry was four seconds too late.

“All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?? Completely unacceptable,” U.S. teammate Suni Lee posted on an Instagram story. “This is awful and I’m gutted for Jordan. I got your back forever Jo. U have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be an Olympic champion.”

Advertisement

Chiles helped the United States to team gold in Paris and competed all-around in the team final. She also has a silver medal in the team competition from Tokyo.

“Sending you so much love Jordan,” Simone Biles posted in an Instagram story with a photo of her hugging Chiles after the floor competition. “Keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!”