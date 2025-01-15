Live updates: ‘Particularly dangerous situation’ winds warning returns Wednesday morning

Firefighters continue to battle multiple major wildfires.

A “particularly dangerous situation” warning once again went into effect for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, which started at 3 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service reserves the designation for signifying an extreme red flag warning, when especially hazardous fire weather conditions are expected.

Palisades fire

Burned 23,713 acres and numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu. As of 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, the fire was 18% contained, up from 17% early Tuesday.

Many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings.

There are 1,280 structures that have been destroyed in the Palisades fire and 204 that have been damaged. However, officials are also still doing damage assessments, so those numbers are likely to increase. Authorities estimate that 5,300 structures have burned in that fire.

Officials have confirmed that nine people are dead from the Palisades fire.

Closures, evacuations, shelters

Eaton fire

Burned 14,117 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena. As of 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, the fire was 35% contained, the same as early Tuesday.

Damage assessments have confirmed 2,722 structures destroyed in the Eaton fire, though inspection teams are still combing through the fire footprint, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Officials estimate that 7,000 structures were damaged or destroyed; structures can include homes, businesses, smaller outbuildings, sheds and even vehicles.

Officials confirmed 16 are dead from the Eaton fire.

Most of unincorporated Altadena was under an evacuation order or warning, as was unincorporated Kinneloa Mesa. In Pasadena, a mandatory evacuation order was in place in the northern half of the neighborhood of Hastings Ranch, and evacuation warnings were in place in some neighborhoods north of Interstate 210. In Sierra Madre, mandatory evacuations were in effect in some areas north of Grand View Avenue, and voluntary evacuations were in place in other portions of the city. Eastern sections of La Cañada Flintridge were under a voluntary evacuation warning.

