Live updates: ‘Particularly dangerous situation’ winds warning returns Wednesday morning

Firefighters continue to battle multiple major wildfires.
A “particularly dangerous situation” warning once again went into effect for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, which started at 3 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service reserves the designation for signifying an extreme red flag warning, when especially hazardous fire weather conditions are expected.
Palisades fire
Burned 23,713 acres and numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu. As of 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, the fire was 18% contained, up from 17% early Tuesday.
Many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings.
There are 1,280 structures that have been destroyed in the Palisades fire and 204 that have been damaged. However, officials are also still doing damage assessments, so those numbers are likely to increase. Authorities estimate that 5,300 structures have burned in that fire.
Officials have confirmed that nine people are dead from the Palisades fire.
Closures, evacuations, shelters
Eaton fire
Burned 14,117 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena. As of 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, the fire was 35% contained, the same as early Tuesday.
Damage assessments have confirmed 2,722 structures destroyed in the Eaton fire, though inspection teams are still combing through the fire footprint, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Officials estimate that 7,000 structures were damaged or destroyed; structures can include homes, businesses, smaller outbuildings, sheds and even vehicles.
Officials confirmed 16 are dead from the Eaton fire.
Most of unincorporated Altadena was under an evacuation order or warning, as was unincorporated Kinneloa Mesa. In Pasadena, a mandatory evacuation order was in place in the northern half of the neighborhood of Hastings Ranch, and evacuation warnings were in place in some neighborhoods north of Interstate 210. In Sierra Madre, mandatory evacuations were in effect in some areas north of Grand View Avenue, and voluntary evacuations were in place in other portions of the city. Eastern sections of La Cañada Flintridge were under a voluntary evacuation warning.
A week after the L.A. firestorms began, the threat continues as the unprecedented losses sink in
A week after flames leveled huge swaths of Pacific Palisades and Altadena, Southern California remained under a severe fire threat as residents struggled to comprehend the scale of the loss.
An army of firefighters spent Tuesday putting out small fires before they got out of control, and continued building containment lines on the Palisades and Eaton fires in hope of preventing them from spreading. The firestorms are expected to be the most costly in U.S. history, consuming what officials estimate could be more than 12,000 structures, including many homes.
“This is the most devastating natural disaster to hit the Los Angeles area,” said L.A. Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott. “I’ve worked here for 20 years and I’ve never seen nor imagined devastation to be this extensive.”
How Mayor Bass hopes to speed up rebuilding in Pacific Palisades
Late Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order that aims to speed up the rebuilding of homes and businesses after wildfires tore through Pacific Palisades.
Academics, builders, consultants and other analysts who reviewed the order at The Times’ request said Bass’ move was an essential beginning to what will be an inevitably complicated process.
L.A. fire officials could have put engines in the Palisades before the fire broke out. They didn’t
As the Los Angeles Fire Department faced extraordinary warnings of life-threatening winds, top commanders decided not to assign for emergency deployment roughly 1,000 available firefighters and dozens of water-carrying engines in advance of the fire that destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades and continues to burn, interviews and internal LAFD records show.
Fire officials chose not to order the firefighters to remain on duty for a second shift last Tuesday as the winds were building — which would have doubled the personnel on hand — and staffed just five of more than 40 engines that are available to aid in battling wildfires, according to the records obtained by The Times, as well as interviews with LAFD officials and former chiefs with knowledge of city operations.
This young Altadena weather guy had a growing following. In the Eaton fire, he saved lives
The night the Eaton fire started, Edgar McGregor stood on a darkened Altadena street, held up his cellphone and started recording as the sky glowed orange behind him.
His voice calm, the 24-year-old amateur climate scientist urged people living between the Eaton Wash and Allen Avenue to immediately pack their bags and get ready to evacuate.
Mayor Karen Bass was at embassy cocktail party in Ghana as Palisades fire exploded
As the Palisades fire exploded in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, Mayor Karen Bass was posing for photos at an embassy cocktail party in Ghana, pictures posted on social media show.
By the time she departed the gathering for her flight home, massive plumes of smoke were visible across a wide swath of the city.
L.A. City Council seeks transparency on empty reservoir, dry fire hydrants
The Los Angeles City Council member representing the Westside, including much of the area decimated by the Palisades fire, called on the city’s water utility Tuesday to explain why firefighters ran out of water early in last week’s epic firefight and why a key reservoir was offline.
Councilmember Traci Park proposed that the L.A. Department of Water and Power present “its root cause analysis of the water pressure challenges that resulted in lower water pressure and dry hydrants” in some areas of Pacific Palisades, as well as recommendations for addressing the issues. In the same motion, Park urged the council to ask the utility to explain why the Santa Ynez Reservoir in Pacific Palisades has been out of commission for months.
