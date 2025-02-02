Boxer Carlos Morales Jr. follows father’s guidance as he chases dreams and 2028 Olympics

Carlos Morales, a boxer from Hidalgo, Mexico, didn’t realize his last pro fight would be at the Honda Center in Anaheim. He lost to Jorge Linares a month before COVID-19 shut down the sport in 2020.

Morales, who had been crowned the North American Boxing Association super-featherweight champion at the age of 26, was done less than five years later. He finished his contract with Golden Boy Promotions and there were no plans to renew it.

His career was short but full of important fights. He had 28 bouts as a professional, winning 19 and losing five; four ended in a draw. His technique and defense led him to fight the best in his division, among them Mercito Gesta, Rene Alvarado and Ryan Garcia.

Linares, a three-division world champion, dropped Morales in the third and fourth rounds, and Morales couldn’t beat the count after the second knockdown. And that was how the professional curtain fell for a fighter who once was called one of the promising boxers in Oscar De La Hoya’s stable.

Carlos Morales poses with medals he earned in Mexico, Spain and the U.S. while standing in his father’s gym, CM Boxing Stables, in Alhambra. (James Carbone / For Los Angeles Times en Español)

After his retirement, Morales bought a trailer and a gym in Alhambra — his boxing mission was not over. His son, Carlos Jayden Morales Jr., was just beginning his journey in the ring.

A tough loss for his son during a tournament in Las Vegas opened Morales’ eyes. He realized it was time to begin his coaching career.

“I told him, ‘If you want, I can help you train and you can learn from the mistakes I made and I can teach you the training that works — that works for me and obviously took me as far as I could. I can tell you everything and try not to make the same mistakes,’” said Morales, an admirer of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s technical and defensive style.

During the pandemic, father and son locked themselves in the gym practicing the fundamentals of boxing.

Today, Carlos Jr. fights at 114 pounds, is an eight-time U.S. national champion and is seeking a spot on the Mexican Olympic team for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He has more than 100 fights under his belt with less than 10 losses. He is known as “The Little Solution,” mirroring his father’s nickname and skill for deciphering opponents and finding the solution for beating them in the ring.

Like his father, 15-year-old Carlos Jr. can dodge punches and counterpunch. He said a few important words from his father made him feel more confident in the ring.

“No matter what happens, I’m always going to love you, no matter what you do. There’s no pressure either, do what you have to do,” recalled Carlos Jr., who said he is a fan of Juan Manuel Marquez and Manny Pacquiao.

Carlos Morales Jr., 15, poses with his USA Junior Championship 2024 belt at CM Boxing Stables in Alhambra. (James Carbone/For Los Angeles Times en Español)

As he pursues his boxing dreams, he said a key skill he learned from his father was discipline.

“At first I wasn’t too disciplined, but then I started listening to him, and then he started molding me,” said Carlos Jr., who was named the most outstanding male bxer by U.S. Boxing in 2023 at the national championships in Lafayette, La. Last year he won the BoxAm tournament in Spain.

Carlos Jr.’s uncle, Raul Morales, also assists in his corner. The young boxer said his uncle has taught him to “have heart” and focus on his offense.

Raul Morales said he noticed during training that his nephew has one important skill.

“He wasn’t afraid. And you don’t teach that in boxing. Be brave. You can teach technique, you can teach everything but being brave,” Morales said.

Carlos Jr. also is a good student at Eagle Rock High School, where he has a 4.0 grade-point average and his favorite subject is math.

The Morales family has its sights set on preparing for the 2028 Olympic qualifiers, the Lima 2027 Pan American Games and the junior world championships. Carlos Jr.’s goal is to go to the next two Olympics — Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.

“Hopefully he will be the future of Mexican boxing,” his father said, although he added he would be satisfied if his son succeeds only academically.

This is articles was translated from Spanish and first appeared on L.A. Times en Español.