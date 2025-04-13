Prep talk: De La Rosa brothers play for ECR and Cleveland, creating family intrigue

Maria De La Rosa had a son playing for Cleveland and El Camino Real this past week, so she wore a custom-made jersey to support both.

It was all fun and games last week for the De La Rosa family when brothers R.J. and Uriel suited up for El Camino Real and Cleveland, respectively, and sat in opposite dugouts.

Their mother, Maria, cheered from the stands with a custom-made jersey that had the logos of Cleveland and ECR.

“Each has their own personality,” Maria said for the reason they attend separate schools.

De La Rosa Brothers at different schools today. ECR won.

Uriel was injured, so he didn’t play in Cleveland’s two losses. Their 11-year-old brother was asked what school he wanted to attend and immediately said, “ECR.”

Uriel might need to talk to him at the next family dinner. …

This week some Southern California baseball teams are headed to Las Vegas for tournaments and needing victories to get help to reach that magical .500 record to be considered for at-large playoff spots.

