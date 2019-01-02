Advertisement

Podcast: Waiting for Julio Cesar Chavez and other tales from behind the scenes in sports

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Jan 02, 2019 | 7:10 AM
Podcast: Waiting for Julio Cesar Chavez and other tales from behind the scenes in sports
Julio Cesar Chavez in 1996 (Lennox McLendon / Associated Press)

On the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, Los Angeles Times journalists share tales from their careers that may have never been printed. Columnist Bill Plaschke tells of his ill-fated attempt to interview legendary boxer Julio César Chávez. Also, Sam Farmer talks about his visit to Israel with a group of NFL Hall of Famers, and Brady McCollough relates his journey to Russia.

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.

Subscribe to “Arrive Early, Leave Late” on iTunes »
Miss an earlier episode? Find them all right here »
Advertisement
Advertisement