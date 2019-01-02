Podcast: Waiting for Julio Cesar Chavez and other tales from behind the scenes in sports

On the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, Los Angeles Times journalists share tales from their careers that may have never been printed. Columnist Bill Plaschke tells of his ill-fated attempt to interview legendary boxer Julio César Chávez. Also, Sam Farmer talks about his visit to Israel with a group of NFL Hall of Famers, and Brady McCollough relates his journey to Russia.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.