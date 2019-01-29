Super Bowl 2019 podcast: A first-timer’s perspective from Atlanta

This week, the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast goes behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIII with the Los Angeles Times reporters who will be covering Sunday’s game between the Rams and the New England Patriots.
On the latest episode, columnist Dylan Hernandez talks from Atlanta about what it’s like covering the Super Bowl — and everything leading up to it — for the first time. He also discusses the Rams’ strengths and weaknesses and offers his prediction for the outcome of the game.
Hernandez also offers his opinion on the Dodgers’ offseason activity and Anthony Davis’ decision not to re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans.
