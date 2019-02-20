Podcast: NBA players (and writers) sure do love their sneakers

In the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, NBA columnist Dan Woike talks about the sport’s shoe culture and his contributions to The Times’ recent special section dedicated to basketball sneakers, including his love letter to the Eastbay catalog.
Later, sports editor Angel Rodriguez joins host Beto Durán to discuss the future of The Times sports department and how to stay relevant in the digital age.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.