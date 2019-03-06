Podcast: Lakers and Clippers are providing more drama than a telenovela

On the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, Lakers writer Tania Ganguli discusses what has gone wrong for a team that is on the verge of missing the playoffs despite having added LeBron James during the offseason.
She also shares a recent interview with veteran Rajon Rondo and talks about the mood of the players right now and what the future might hold for the team.
Later, enterprise writer Nathan Fenno breaks down the most recent developments in the battle over the Clippers’ proposed arena in Inglewood, including his discovery of more than 1,100 pages of emails and other documents that shed light on the discreet effort to launch the project.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.