Podcast: Red Sox are the latest team caught between sports and politics

On the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, columnist LZ Granderson discusses Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s recent announcement that he would not attend the team’s visit to the White House because of the Trump administration’s handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
“For the most part, the controversy in terms of White House visits played out during the offseason,” says Granderson, who recently wrote a column on the issue. “With the Red Sox, they’re in the middle or just the beginning of their season.
“And it makes you wonder because they’re below .500 and not performing at the same level they did a year ago if there’s sort of a disconnect happening with teammates now, because you have a large number who are protesting the White House visit and you have some who are going to go.
“When you look at a team and distractions, that’s, I think, the natural question to ask in regards to that conversation.”
