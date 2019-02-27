Podcast: UFC’s Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren share why they’ll never fight each other

In the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren join Times combat sports writer Lance Pugmire and host Beto Durán in studio to discuss the upcoming UFC 235 in Las Vegas on Saturday and much more.
Woodley — who will defend his welterweight belt against Kamaru Usman — and Askren — an undefeated fighter who will make his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler — share some highly entertaining stories from their days with the Missouri wrestling team. They also talk about the bond that they formed back in those days, one that will not allow them to fight each other even if a title belt is at stake.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.