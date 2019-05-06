Advertisement

Rams re-sign linebacker Bryce Hager to a one-year contract

May 06, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Rams linebacker Bryce Hager leaves the field after a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 1, 2017, at the Coliseum. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams on Monday re-signed reserve linebacker Bryce Hager to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed.

Hager, 27, had been a free agent after four seasons with the Rams. The 2015 seventh-round draft pick from Baylor carved a niche as a special teams standout and reserve inside linebacker. He has played in 64 games, starting one in 2017.

Last season, Hager made 14 tackles.

The Rams are currently conducting voluntary offseason workouts.

A rookie tryout camp will be held Friday. Drafted players and undrafted free agents who signed after the draft are due to report next week.

The Rams begin organized team activities on May 20.

