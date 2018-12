Jared Goff feels like he got back into the groove against the Cardinals

Gurley (knee) did not participate in a walkthrough Wednesday, but McVay said a decision on his status for Sunday’s game probably would not come down to a pregame workout in the “the last hour and a half” as it did last week at Arizona. “I would imagine that we’ll know before Sunday,” McVay said. “I think we’ll have a better indicator on how he’s feeling.” Earlier Wednesday, Shanahan jokingly offered his opinion. “I think he should definitely rest up for the playoffs and wait till he gets there,” the 49ers coach said, chuckling. … Safety Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) and linebacker Matt Longacre (illness) did not participate in the walkthroughs. Running back Justin Davis was limited.