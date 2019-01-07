Rams will face Dallas Cowboys at home in Saturday NFC divisional playoff game

The Rams’ wait to know their divisional-round playoff opponent is over. They will play the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at the Coliseum.
The fourth-seeded Cowboys defeated the fifth-seeded Seattle Seahawks, 24-22, in a wild-card game Saturday. They earned the matchup against the second-seeded Rams when the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles defeated the third-seeded Chicago Bears, 16-15, on Sunday at Soldier Field.
The Rams last played the Cowboys in 2017, defeating them, 35-30, in Week 4 at Arlington, Texas. Todd Gurley had 215 yards from scrimmage and Jared Goff passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cowboys, NFC East champions under coach Jason Garrett, are led by quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL’s leading rusher. They’ll be without receiver Allen Hurns, who had surgery for a broken left ankle suffered Saturday.