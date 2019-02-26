Andrew Whitworth announces he’ll return to Rams for 2019 season

The Rams got some good news Tuesday when veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth tweeted that he would return for the 2019 season.
“A ship is safe in the harbor, but that is not what ships are built for,” -John A. Shed,” Whitworth wrote. “Can’t wait for the opportunity to ride with the boys again!”
Whitworth, 37, said after the Rams’ Super Bowl defeat by the New England Patriots that he would take some time to evaluate his future, which the 13-year veteran said he does after every season.
The 6-foot-7, 335-pound Whitworth carries a salary-cap number of $16.5 million in the final year of a three-year, $33.75-million contract, according to overthecap.com.
Whitworth’s return solidifies at least one offseason question regarding the offensive line. Left guard Rodger Saffold is a pending unrestricted free agent and center John Sullivan’s situation also is being evaluated.
Saffold, 30, carried a salary-cap number of nearly $8 million last season. He is expected to test the market but has said he would like to remain with the Rams.
Sullivan, 33, would have a cap number of $6.25 million. The Rams could let Sullivan test the market and then negotiate a new deal at a lower price.
Rookie tackle Joseph Noteboom and rookie center Brian Allen backed up Whitworth and Sullivan last season.