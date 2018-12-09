How the Rams and Bears match up in Week 14

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the second pick in the 2017 draft, returns after sitting out the last two games because of a shoulder injury. Trubisky has passed for 20 touchdowns, with nine interceptions, and also has rushed for 363 yards, second most on the team. But Trubisky was injured on a hit after running the ball, so it remains to be seen whether he will adopt a more conservative approach against the Rams. Running back Tarik Cohen has rushed for three touchdowns, and also has 59 receptions, four for touchdowns. Receivers Taylor Gabriel, Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, and tight end Trey Burton are other targets. Rams lineman Aaron Donald has recorded 161/2 sacks and appears on his way to a second consecutive NFL defensive player of the year award, if not the MVP. Edge rusher Dante Fowler was acquired at the trade deadline, and has been improving and making a larger impact in each successive game. After an eight-week absence because of an ankle injury, cornerback Aqib Talib returned in Week 13 against the Lions and played about 30 plays before he was pulled for precautionary reasons. He is not expected to be limited against the Bears and will start again opposite Marcus Peters.