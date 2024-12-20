Rams vs. New York Jets: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Go beyond the scoreboard
Don’t be fooled by the New York Jets’ 4-10 record. Remember 2020? That’s when the winless Jets defeated the playoff-bound Rams in Week 15.
So Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium could be a trap game for a Rams team riding a three-game winning streak. If the Rams defeat the Jets and the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks, they will win the NFC West.
And it’s not like the Rams are coming off a great performance. They did not score a touchdown in their 12-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. For only the second time in his eight-year career, star receiver Cooper Kupp did not catch a pass in a game in which he did not leave because of injury.
Still, quarterback Matthew Stafford continued his efficient play: The 16th-year pro has not had a pass intercepted in the last five games. Stafford has passed for 19 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
Stafford could welcome the addition of another potential weapon if tight end Tyler Higbee returns as planned. The ninth-year pro has been sidelined all season while working his way back from a knee injury suffered during last season’s NFC wild-card loss at Detroit. Higbee also had shoulder surgery. Higbee, who did not practice Thursday because of illness, could fortify a front that has not given up a sack in consecutive games.
The Rams’ young defense is very aware of Aaron Rodgers’ legendary NFL resume, but relish the chance to face the Jets quarterback in a pressure situation.
Running back Kyren Williams has carried the ball 29 times in each of the last two games, and he rushed for 108 yards against the 49ers.
The Jets defense features end Will McDonald IV, who has 10 sacks, tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads an offense that features receivers Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Wilson has a team best 84 catches, six for touchdowns. Adams has amassed more than 100 yards receiving in each of the last two games, including a 198-yard, two-touchdown performance in last Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rams cornerback Cobie Durant did not play against the 49ers because of a chest injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills but will play against the Jets.
The Rams and Jets will play at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The game will air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+ in California. It will be available nationally on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM, 93.1 FM or 1330 AM.
Gary Klein’s pick: Temperatures could be in the high 20s at MetLife Stadium but the Rams will continue their hot streak and playoff push. Rams 27, Jets 20
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams will have a little extra rest and should generate a lot of offense, even against a Jets pass defense that can shine at times. With the NFC West in his sights, Matthew Stafford steps on the gas. Rams 28, Jets 20
