Rams vs. New York Jets: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Don’t be fooled by the New York Jets’ 4-10 record. Remember 2020? That’s when the winless Jets defeated the playoff-bound Rams in Week 15.

So Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium could be a trap game for a Rams team riding a three-game winning streak. If the Rams defeat the Jets and the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks, they will win the NFC West.

And it’s not like the Rams are coming off a great performance. They did not score a touchdown in their 12-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. For only the second time in his eight-year career, star receiver Cooper Kupp did not catch a pass in a game in which he did not leave because of injury.

Still, quarterback Matthew Stafford continued his efficient play: The 16th-year pro has not had a pass intercepted in the last five games. Stafford has passed for 19 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

Stafford could welcome the addition of another potential weapon if tight end Tyler Higbee returns as planned. The ninth-year pro has been sidelined all season while working his way back from a knee injury suffered during last season’s NFC wild-card loss at Detroit. Higbee also had shoulder surgery. Higbee, who did not practice Thursday because of illness, could fortify a front that has not given up a sack in consecutive games.

Running back Kyren Williams has carried the ball 29 times in each of the last two games, and he rushed for 108 yards against the 49ers.

The Jets defense features end Will McDonald IV, who has 10 sacks, tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads an offense that features receivers Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Wilson has a team best 84 catches, six for touchdowns. Adams has amassed more than 100 yards receiving in each of the last two games, including a 198-yard, two-touchdown performance in last Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant did not play against the 49ers because of a chest injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills but will play against the Jets.