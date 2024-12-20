Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. New York Jets: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers side by side.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers look to lead their respective teams to victory Sunday.
(Eric Thayer; John Raoux / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
1

Don’t be fooled by the New York Jets’ 4-10 record. Remember 2020? That’s when the winless Jets defeated the playoff-bound Rams in Week 15.

So Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium could be a trap game for a Rams team riding a three-game winning streak. If the Rams defeat the Jets and the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks, they will win the NFC West.

And it’s not like the Rams are coming off a great performance. They did not score a touchdown in their 12-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. For only the second time in his eight-year career, star receiver Cooper Kupp did not catch a pass in a game in which he did not leave because of injury.

Advertisement

Still, quarterback Matthew Stafford continued his efficient play: The 16th-year pro has not had a pass intercepted in the last five games. Stafford has passed for 19 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

Stafford could welcome the addition of another potential weapon if tight end Tyler Higbee returns as planned. The ninth-year pro has been sidelined all season while working his way back from a knee injury suffered during last season’s NFC wild-card loss at Detroit. Higbee also had shoulder surgery. Higbee, who did not practice Thursday because of illness, could fortify a front that has not given up a sack in consecutive games.

Rams Bobby Brown II (95), Kobie Turner (91), Byron Young (0) and Michael Hoecht talk at camp.

Rams

Rams’ young defense eyes Jets’ Aaron Rodgers as a chance for legendary performance

The Rams’ young defense is very aware of Aaron Rodgers’ legendary NFL resume, but relish the chance to face the Jets quarterback in a pressure situation.

Running back Kyren Williams has carried the ball 29 times in each of the last two games, and he rushed for 108 yards against the 49ers.

The Jets defense features end Will McDonald IV, who has 10 sacks, tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads an offense that features receivers Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Wilson has a team best 84 catches, six for touchdowns. Adams has amassed more than 100 yards receiving in each of the last two games, including a 198-yard, two-touchdown performance in last Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertisement

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant did not play against the 49ers because of a chest injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills but will play against the Jets.

2

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Jets

The Rams and Jets will play at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The game will air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+ in California. It will be available nationally on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM, 93.1 FM or 1330 AM.

3

Betting lines for Rams vs. Jets
4

Who will win Rams vs. Jets?

Gary Klein’s pick: Temperatures could be in the high 20s at MetLife Stadium but the Rams will continue their hot streak and playoff push. Rams 27, Jets 20

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams will have a little extra rest and should generate a lot of offense, even against a Jets pass defense that can shine at times. With the NFC West in his sights, Matthew Stafford steps on the gas. Rams 28, Jets 20

Advertisement
5

Catch up on the latest Rams news

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pas against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Rams’ Matthew Stafford takes aim at a fifth game without an interception

Inglewood, California December 8, 2024-Rams receiver Puka Nacua beats Bills linebacker.

Rams make a statement by scoring 44 points to beat AFC powerhouse Bills

Inglewood, California December 8, 2024-Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates his touchdown.

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua lead Rams to thrilling upset win over Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) is brought down by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant, left, and linebacker Christian Rozeboom during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Cobie Durant’s lung bruise could force newest Ram into lineup against 49ers

The Rams' Puka Nacua celebrates a first down against the Bills in the second half.

Rams takeaways: With all the stars present, offense can stay with elite such as Bills

Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner celebrates his sack.

With Aaron Donald gone, Kobie Turner became voice of Rams’ defense — and ‘Masked Singer’

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement