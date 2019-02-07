Rams CB coach Aubrey Pleasant to interview for Bengals defensive coordinator job

The Rams did not win the Super Bowl, but members of coach Sean McVay’s staff continue to draw interest from other teams.
Aubrey Pleasant, who has coached cornerbacks the last two seasons, is scheduled to interview this week for the defensive coordinator position with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals are coached by Zac Taylor, who was the Rams’ quarterback coach last season.
Pleasant joined the Rams staff under McVay after four seasons on the Washington Redskins staff. He was an offensive assistant for one season before moving to defense.
Matt LaFleur, the Rams offensive coordinator in 2017, left to become the Tennessee Titans play-calling offensive coordinator last season. He is now the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.
Greg Olson, the Rams’ quarterbacks coach in 2017, left after that season to become the Oakland Raiders’ offensive coordinator.