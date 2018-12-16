How the Rams and Eagles match up in Week 15

Quarterback Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft behind Goff, was diagnosed last week with a stress fracture in his back. He was ruled out Saturday and is probably done for the season, so veteran Nick Foles will start. Foles came off the bench last season at the Coliseum after Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury. Foles guided the Eagles to victory, and then led them on a Super Bowl run that culminated with Foles winning Super Bowl MVP honors. Running back Josh Adams is averaging five yards per carry, but got only seven carries in last week’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. And running back Corey Clement — who amassed 100 yards receiving in the Super Bowl — was put on injured reserve last week. Tight end Zach Ertz has been the main weapon: He has 98 catches for 1,016 yards and six touchdowns. Receivers Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery and Golden Tate are other targets for Foles. Rams cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Nickell Robey-Coleman and safety John Johnson intercepted passes against the Bears on a night when the Rams gave up only two field goals and a touchdown pass to an offensive lineman. Tackle Aaron Donald, with a league-leading 16 1/2 sacks, is looking to bounce back after being neutralized by the Bears.