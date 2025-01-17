Advertisement
Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Clockwise from bottom left: Rams Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford, Eagles Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.
Clockwise from bottom left: Rams receiver Puka Nacua, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley
(Photos by Associated Press and Getty Images; photo illustration by Tim Hubbard/Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
After winning a “home” game in another state to advance to the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the Rams are truly on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field will be hostile and cold, a stark change from the Rams-friendly conditions during their wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 30s with sleet and snow a possibility.

The Eagles defeated the Rams 37-20 on Nov. 24 at SoFi Stadium but the Rams rebounded to win five of their last six games before eliminating the Vikings.

The Rams also are riding a wave of emotion. They hope to continue to lift the spirits of a region devastated by wildfires.

The Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, in the wild-card round.

How the Rams can win: The Rams must neutralize Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 255 yards and two long touchdowns against them in November. If the Rams can control Barkley, a pass rush that netted nine sacks against the Vikings can pressure quarterback Jalen Hurts. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford must play error free in tough weather and running back Kyren Williams must avoid turnovers.

How the Eagles can win: As it has done all season, the Eagles offensive line must clear the way for Barkley for another big performance and keep the suddenly sack-happy Rams pass rush away from Hurts. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio must adjust to the loss of injured linebacker Nakobe Dean, and find ways to pressure Stafford and running back Kyren Williams into committing turnovers.

Key injuries

Rams: DL Bobby Brown III (shoulder, questionable but expected to play ); CB Ahkello Witherspoon (thigh, questionable but expected to play); OL Alaric Jackson (chest/knee, questionable but expected to play); OL Justin Dedich (illness, questionable but expected to be available); ILB Troy Reeder (hamstring, out); DL Larrell Murchison (foot, out).

Eagles: DT Byron Young (hamstring, out).

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Eagles

The Rams and Eagles will play at noon PST on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 93.1 FM, 710 AM or 1330 AM.

Betting lines for Rams vs. Eagles
Who will win Rams vs. Eagles?

Gary Klein’s pick: Their star-studded offense, dominating defense and the conditions at Lincoln Financial Field favor the Eagles but the Rams, a six-point underdog, have been galvanized by events on and off the field, and they are poised for an upset. Rams 24, Eagles 23

Sam Farmer’s pick: With teams riding a huge wave of emotion, anything can happen. So not counting out the Rams, but Philadelphia just has so many ways to beat you, and that Eagles defense is smothering. McVay’s spotlight swings around, so this could be a big Cooper Kupp game. Eagles 28, Rams 23

