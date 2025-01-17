Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

After winning a “home” game in another state to advance to the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the Rams are truly on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field will be hostile and cold, a stark change from the Rams-friendly conditions during their wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 30s with sleet and snow a possibility.

The Eagles defeated the Rams 37-20 on Nov. 24 at SoFi Stadium but the Rams rebounded to win five of their last six games before eliminating the Vikings.

The Rams also are riding a wave of emotion. They hope to continue to lift the spirits of a region devastated by wildfires.

The Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, in the wild-card round.

How the Rams can win: The Rams must neutralize Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 255 yards and two long touchdowns against them in November. If the Rams can control Barkley, a pass rush that netted nine sacks against the Vikings can pressure quarterback Jalen Hurts. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford must play error free in tough weather and running back Kyren Williams must avoid turnovers.

How the Eagles can win: As it has done all season, the Eagles offensive line must clear the way for Barkley for another big performance and keep the suddenly sack-happy Rams pass rush away from Hurts. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio must adjust to the loss of injured linebacker Nakobe Dean, and find ways to pressure Stafford and running back Kyren Williams into committing turnovers.