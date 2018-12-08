After being limited last week, Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is prepared to go full tilt against the Bears

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who sat out two games because of a shoulder injury, was a full participant in practice Friday and is on track to start against the Rams. … Punter Johnny Hekker does not anticipate being adversely affected by chilly temperatures or wind at Soldier Field. Neither does Pro Bowl snapper Jake McQuaide. “You just play the wind a little bit, just like you would if you were kicking or throwing,” McQuaide said. “Normally, I try to hit Johnny on his right hip. But if the wind is blowing from right to left, I’ll aim outside his right hip. And if it’s going the other way, left hip.”