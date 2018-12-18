Rams release Pharoh Cooper, sign running back C.J. Anderson

About four hours before the NFL was scheduled to announce the 2018 Pro Bowl selections, the Rams on Tuesday cut 2017 Pro Bowl kick returner Pharoh Cooper and then signed running back C.J. Anderson.
The Rams made the moves to augment a running back corps thinned by injuries, including knee inflammation that could sideline star Todd Gurley for Sunday’s game at Arizona.
Running back depth took a hit several weeks ago when Malcolm Brown, who doubled as Gurley’s primary backup and an important member of special teams, suffered a season-ending clavicle injury.
Second-year pro Justin Davis suffered a shoulder injury during the Rams’ 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and his status, like Gurley’s, is uncertain for Sunday’s game.
Rookie John Kelly is the only other running back.
Gurley played through the game against the Eagles despite discomfort in his knee, which was surgically repaired in 2014 after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing in college at Georgia.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Gurley and Davis would be evaluated day to day.
Anderson, 27, played five seasons for the Denver Broncos. He participated in the Pro Bowl in 2014, but his best season was in 2017, when he rushed for 1,007 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 28 passes, one for a touchdown.
The 5-foot-8, 225-pound Anderson began this season with the Carolina Panthers but he was waived on Nov. 12. Anderson had gained 104 yards in 24 carries. He also spent time on the Oakland Raiders’ roster but was waived Dec.11.
Cooper, 23, suffered an ankle injury during the season at opener at Oakland and underwent surgery. He returned in Week 13 at Detroit, but had not displayed the form that helped him average 27.4 yards per kickoff return last season.
During Cooper’s absence, he was replaced by Blake Countess on kickoff returns and JoJo Natson on punt returns.