Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse earns Pro Bowl selection

Rams edge rusher Jared Verse is enjoying an outstanding rookie season.

The 19th player selected in the NFL draft has been an integral part of a defense that helped the Rams rebound from a 1-4 start to clinch the NFC West title and a playoff spot heading into Sunday’s finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Verse, who has 4½ sacks, on Thursday was voted to the Pro Bowl Games, to be held Feb. 2 in Orlando, Fla., the NFL announced.

Advertisement

Players were selected based on votes by players, coaches and fans, with each group representing one-third of the vote. Verse was the only Ram announced. More are expected to be among alternates.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Verse played in college at Albany and Florida State. He joined a Rams defensive front that included tackle Kobie Turner, a 2023 finalist for rookie defensive player of the year. Second-year edge rusher Byron Young, tackle Bobby Brown III, outside linebacker Michael Hoecht and fellow rookie Braden Fiske are among other players who have helped the Rams make up for the loss of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who retired after last season.

Verse, 24, ranks fourth on the Rams in sacks. Turner and Fiske both have eight, Young seven. Young has a team-best 12 tackles for losses, Verse 11.

Advertisement

Verse had a sack in the season-opening overtime defeat at Detroit but missed several opportunities for sacks and tackles for losses the next week against Arizona and quarterback Kyler Murray. His most productive four-game stretch came after the Rams returned from their open date. He had five quarterback hits in a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, recorded 1½ sacks in a victory over the Minnesota Vikings and also had sacks in a victory over the Seahawks and a loss against the Miami Dolphins.