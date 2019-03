Blake Bortles knew he belonged with Rams, even if it meant being a backup

Ted Rath, the Rams’ director of strength training and performance, remains on leave in the aftermath of being charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in January. Rath’s attorney last week entered a plea of not guilty in Ventura County Superior Court. “Those are things that we take very seriously,” McVay said, “but I think we want to make sure that we have an understanding of exactly what took place, what went on. But in the meantime he is going to be away from us.”