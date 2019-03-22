Blake Bortles knew he belonged with Rams, even if it meant being a backup

Snead said the Rams were “closing in on an internal deadline” and would “probably” make a decision by Friday about whether they will match an offer sheet that restricted free-agent running back Malcolm Brown signed with the Detroit Lions. The Rams put an original-round tender of just more than $2 million on Brown, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Terms of the offer sheet have not been disclosed. If the Rams do not match the offer, they will receive no compensation for losing Brown….