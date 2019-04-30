Rams sign five more undrafted free agents, including two receivers

The Rams signed five more undrafted free agents, increasing to 19 the number of rookies they signed after the NFL draft last weekend.
The Rams announced Tuesday the additions of Duke receiver Johnathan Lloyd, Kennesaw State receiver Justin Sumpter, Dartmouth offensive lineman Matt Kaskey, Alabama Birmingham offensive lineman Justice Powers and San Jose State defensive lineman Owen Roberts.
The signings come a day after the Rams announced they had signed 14 players, nine on offense and five on defense.
The players on offense are Wake Forest running back Matthew Colburn and Wake Forest receiver Alex Bachman, Eastern Washington receiver Nsimba Webster, Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton, Houston tight end Romello Brooker, Texas State tight end Keenan Brown, Youngstown State center Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Middle Tennessee guard Chandler Brewer and Villanova guard Brandon Hitner.
The defensive players are Tarleton State tackle Tyrell Thompson, Cincinnati tackle Marquise Copeland, Texas A&M linebacker Landis Durham, Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick and Delaware linebacker Troy Reeder.
The undrafted players are part of a rookie class that includes eight players selected in the draft: Washington safety Taylor Rapp, who was selected in the second round, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (third round), Michigan cornerback David Long (third), Oklahoma offensive lineman Bobby Evans (third), Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (fourth), Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards (fifth), Penn State safety Nick Scott (seventh) and Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen (seventh).