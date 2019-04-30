Rams sign five more undrafted free agents, including two receivers

The undrafted players are part of a rookie class that includes eight players selected in the draft: Washington safety Taylor Rapp, who was selected in the second round, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (third round), Michigan cornerback David Long (third), Oklahoma offensive lineman Bobby Evans (third), Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (fourth), Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards (fifth), Penn State safety Nick Scott (seventh) and Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen (seventh).