Sean McVay says Todd Gurley is healthy but Rams need to find balance to keep back productive

“Breaking news will be this,” Snead joked from a podium before he answered questions from reporters. “Aaron Donald will be at OTAs, training camp. Can’t promise you he’ll practice a lot, but he’ll be there.” Donald, the two-time NFL defensive player of the year, sat out training camp in each of the last two seasons before signing a $135-million extension last August. … Snead said the Rams would wait until summer before possibly exploring an extension for quarterback Jared Goff. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft will be in the fourth-year of his rookie contract, and the Rams’ have a fifth-year option. The Rams will evaluate and possibly draft a quarterback to back up Goff. “To say that’s out of the question wouldn’t be accurate,” McVay said. … Receiver Cooper Kupp, recovering from season-ending knee surgery, is “in great shape and right on pace to be ready to go, especially with training camp,” McVay said. … McVay on his decision to replace defensive line coach Bill Johnson with Eric Henderson. “We wanted to be able to make some changes at that spot, based on our evaluation,” McVay said. “To be honest, that was probably one of the hardest things that I’ve had to do, to date, as a head coach, is look somebody in the eye that you respect and you have so much of an appreciation for the way that he went about his job, and say, ‘You know, we’re going to go in a different direction.’ ”