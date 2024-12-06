Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams are 6-6 after last Sunday’s victory over the New Orleans Saints, and the streaking Buffalo Bills will make it difficult for the Rams to get over .500 for the first time this season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered an ankle sprain against the Saints, but he practiced this week and said he would be ready to go against the Bills. Stafford has passed for eight touchdowns in the last three games, including two in the second half of the 21-14 victory over the Saints.

Running back Kyren Williams is coming off a 104-yard rushing effort, and rookie Blake Corum showed against the Saints that he is worthy of a larger role.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson, who has a team-best seven touchdown catches, has a hand injury but is expected to play. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will remain Stafford’s top targets.

The Rams appear to be establishing continuity with the offensive line. They will need a strong performance from the group against an aggressive Bills defense that features ends Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa and edge rusher Von Miller.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has led his team to seven consecutive victories, including last Sunday’s 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Allen has passed for 20 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also has rushed for six touchdowns for a team that has scored at least 30 points in each of the last six games and leads the NFL with a +17 turnover differential.

Running backs James Cook and Ray Davis are the leading rushers. Receiver Khalil Shakir has a team-best 60 catches, two for touchdowns. Veteran Amari Cooper also is a threat. Rookie receiver Keon Coleman has been out for several games because of a wrist injury. He was listed as limited Thursday.

Allen has been sacked just 13 times, so the Rams front will be challenged. Lineman Braden Fiske, who has six sacks, was named NFL defensive rookie of the month.