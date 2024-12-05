Are Rams ankle-deep in trouble with impeded Matthew Stafford facing the Bills?

Despite a Rams victory, quarterback Matthew Stafford took quite a beating from Bryan Bresee (90) and the Saints defense last week.

Matthew Stafford has played nearly 16 NFL seasons, absorbing hits that resulted in broken bones, strains, sprains and bruises. Has the Rams quarterback played a full season without an injury?

“No,” Stafford said Wednesday, chuckling.

Stafford, 36, displayed resilience and toughness during 12 seasons in Detroit and three-plus with the Rams. And he will do it again this week as the Rams prepare for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

During the second quarter of last Sunday’s victory over the New Orleans Saints, Stafford suffered a right ankle sprain when he was taken to the ground while throwing a pass. He limped after that play and shook his leg following the next one but remained in the game and passed for two second-half touchdowns in the 21-14 victory that improved the Rams’ record to 6-6.

Before practice Wednesday, Stafford said his ankle felt “pretty good” and that he would be “good to go” against the Bills. He participated in all drills without obvious discomfort during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Earlier this season, Stafford dealt with back soreness after a Week 5 defeat by the Green Bay Packers. Playing through issues small and large is part of the job.

“You’d love to try to get through it as good as you can, but I think everybody in here is dealing with something at some point,” he said, “and it’s just kind of whether or not you can play with it, and then how good can you get it feelin’ before Sunday.

“So I got no new issue with going out there practicing … and playing on Sunday.”

Stafford has passed for 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. In the last three games — victories over the New England Patriots and the Saints and a defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles — he passed for eight touchdowns.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by the Bills’ Greg Rousseau in 2022. He was sacked seven times. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Now he faces the Bills, one of three teams he never has beaten. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans are others.

Two years ago, in the season opener against the Bills, Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown, with three interceptions, in a 31-10 rout by the Bills. He was sacked seven times and hit 16 times.

The defeat set the tone for the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams’ lost season, the worst post-championship hangover in NFL history.

“I didn’t play well enough … really in any phase,” he said.

Last Sunday, the Bills improved to 10-2 and clinched their fifth consecutive AFC East title with a 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Defensive ends Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa have 6½ and five sacks, respectively, and outside linebacker Von Miller has four. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has passed for 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Allen also has rushed for six touchdowns.

“It’s incredible what he’s able to do,” Stafford said of the seventh-year pro. “I remember him jumping over linebackers in Minnesota [in 2018], doing all sorts of stuff. He’s as physically talented of a runner at quarterback that I’ve seen.

“He does it a little bit differently, right? Big, physical guy but can still get away from you and run. He’s made some throws throughout the years that are as impressive as they get.”

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a 2023 first-round pick claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders, practiced for the first time. It’s not likely that he will play against the Bills, coach Sean McVay said. Forbes said he is looking forward to learning the playbook. “It’s a part of business,” he said of the Commanders’ decision to waive him. “I wish it didn’t happen like that but it did. Fresh start here and clean slate. I’m just ready to take advantage of it.” … Tight end Tyler Higbee, coming back from knee and shoulder surgeries, continues to practice. McVay said it’s “possible” Higbee would play Sunday. “We’ll take it a day at a time and see what that looks like,” McVay said. ... Receiver Cooper Kupp did not practice because he was given a veteran rest day, according to the injury report. Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (foot) did not practice, and receiver Demarcus Robinson (hand) was limited.