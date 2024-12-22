Advertisement
Rams vs. New York Jets: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to move closer to a playoff berth with a win over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 10 a.m. PST.

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
By Gary Klein

Don’t be fooled by the New York Jets’ 4-10 record. Remember 2020? That’s when the winless Jets defeated the playoff-bound Rams in Week 15.

So Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium could be a trap game for a Rams team riding a three-game winning streak. If the Rams defeat the Jets and the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks, they will win the NFC West.

And it’s not like the Rams are coming off a great performance. They did not score a touchdown in their 12-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. For only the second time in his eight-year career, star receiver Cooper Kupp did not catch a pass in a game in which he did not leave because of injury.

