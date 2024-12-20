Tyler Higbee fired up about return to Rams: ‘Might have to throw some water on me’

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been watching from the sideline since suffering injuries during a playoff loss to the Lions in January.

Tyler Higbee is understandably excited.

It’s been 11 long months since the Rams’ veteran tight end last played for the Rams.

The ninth-year pro underwent major knee surgery after a NFC wild-card defeat by the Detroit Lions. Seven weeks after that, he had shoulder surgery.

On Sunday, Higbee will be active for the first time this season when the Rams play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

So his energy level might be higher than normal.

“These guys might have to throw some water on me to take the fire out of my hair,” he said Friday after practice, “but we’re excited.”

Higbee was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and has been a mainstay for coach Sean McVay, who was hired after Higbee’s rookie season.

Higbee has 353 career receptions, 22 for touchdowns.

Higbee, who will turn 32 on Jan. 1, began practicing a few weeks ago and was activated from injured reserve this week.

“It’s been a long journey,” he said. “Some days aren’t always the best, but I just kept showing up and going to work.”

McVay was happy to welcome him back.

“It’s a tremendous credit … to the work that he’s done behind the scenes, out here, and the influence-effect, and impact really that he has on his teammates,” McVay said. “It means a lot from just his overall leadership and then what he can provide on the grass.”

Higbee’s return gives the Rams four tight ends on the roster.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is helped off the field after injuring his knee and shoulder during a playoff loss to the Lions in January. (Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Colby Parkinson, who was signed last offseason as a free agent, has 29 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Long has seven catches for 60 yards, Davis Allen six for 39.

“I couldn’t be more happier that he’s back,” said Allen, a second-year pro. “He’s such a huge part of just our team and the tight end room.

“He’s been supportive all year. To see the work he’s put in to get back has been awesome. Especially as a young guy watching a vet and trying to take as many notes as possible from him.”

Having four tight ends is “a good problem to have,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said.

“We’ve got four tight ends that have proven that they belong in this league and can play at a high level in both phases,” LaFleur said, adding, “We’ll work through that all the way up until Sunday and a lot of times that rotation just kind of organically happens throughout a game.”

Higbee’s last game ended when Lions safety Kerby Joseph hit him during the Rams’ 24-23 defeat at Ford Field in Detroit.

Receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed much of the 2018 season because of a knee injury, could relate to Higbee’s plight.

“I remember coming off the field after that Detroit game last year and obviously it was weighing on him,” Kupp said. “The heaviness of knowing what the path was ahead of him.”

To make matters worse, the Rams’ plane in Detroit was delayed on the tarmac for hours.

“Having a knee that’s just throbbing,” Higbee said.

After his surgeries, Higbee worked with team medical and training personnel. They worked on off days. They worked when the Rams were moving locations from Thousand Oaks to Woodland Hills. They worked during vacations.

“Big credit to those guys helping me get back,” Higbee said.

During his rehabilitation, Higbee stayed connected to the team by attending meetings and games.

“You can feel a little [like] a castaway a little bit,” he said, “and that’s just the nature of the business.”

But Rams players were inspired by Higbee’s work ethic to return. He said he felt their energy and support, keeping him grounded.

“Helped me stay present,” he said. “Whether a good day, a bad day, however it’s feeling, it’s like I come here and see these guys working — I got no option but to work.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said Higbee’s experience and energy will help a team that leads the NFC West with three games left.

“The biggest thing is I’m just excited for him,” Stafford said. “What an accomplishment to be able to come back from something like that and to be able to be available for us. ... His attitude is infectious and the way he goes about his businesses is amazing.”

Higbee said he won’t be worried about his knee or shoulder when he takes the field Sunday. He expects to acclimate quickly.

“Some of that is going to come from playing, from getting thrown in the fire,” he said, adding, “but I’m ready to roll.”