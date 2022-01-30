Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time and how to watch

One step from Super Bowl, Rams can celebrate anniversary of Matthew Stafford trade

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 9. (Joe Scarnici / Getty Images)

If the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium, it will become another important date of celebration in Rams history.

But Jan. 30 already has significance for this Rams team: It’s the one-year anniversary of the trade that brought quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles.

On Jan. 30, 2021, two weeks after they lost a divisional-round playoff game at Green Bay, Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay sent quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Stafford, a 12-year veteran with no playoff victories.

The strong-armed Stafford has led the Rams to the NFC championship game for the first time since 2018.

“I don’t necessarily know if you look at it as an all-in, or ‘Hey, this is what we felt like was the best chance to be able to upgrade our football team,’ ” McVay said Friday during a videoconference with reporters. “And he’s done a great job getting us into this position.”

