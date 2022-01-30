Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time and how to watch

One step from Super Bowl, Rams can celebrate anniversary of Matthew Stafford trade
If the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium, it will become another important date of celebration in Rams history.
But Jan. 30 already has significance for this Rams team: It’s the one-year anniversary of the trade that brought quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles.
On Jan. 30, 2021, two weeks after they lost a divisional-round playoff game at Green Bay, Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay sent quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Stafford, a 12-year veteran with no playoff victories.
The strong-armed Stafford has led the Rams to the NFC championship game for the first time since 2018.
“I don’t necessarily know if you look at it as an all-in, or ‘Hey, this is what we felt like was the best chance to be able to upgrade our football team,’ ” McVay said Friday during a videoconference with reporters. “And he’s done a great job getting us into this position.”
Rams’ Von Miller uses Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality’ as inspiration to be great
He was already an eight-time Pro Bowl player, a Super Bowl MVP and a future Hall of Famer.
But Rams linebacker Von Miller found newfound inspiration a few years ago when he read, “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” the late Kobe Bryant’s 2018 book about his process and perspective.
On Wednesday, the two-year anniversary of Bryant’s death, Miller paid homage to the Lakers star. He said that reading Bryant’s book and viewing documentaries about the five-time NBA champion helped him hone and appreciate his own craft.
“I realized that I wasn’t doing all that I possibly could to be the best,” Miller said during a video conference with reporters. “I thought I was … but I wasn’t committing all of me to the game. But after seeing the way Kobe did, and you see what came from it, I realized I wasn’t doing what Kobe was doing to be the best.”
Miller, acquired by the Rams in a trade-deadline deal with the Denver Broncos, was in top form last Sunday in a divisional-round victory over the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers that advanced the Rams to the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Rams great Aaron Donald close to achieving Super Bowl absolution
Aaron Donald sounded more like a Japanese baseball player than a Rams defensive tackle. His postgame news conference at Super Bowl LIII was a master class in self-flagellation.
Downplaying the part he played in slowing down the New England Patriots in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history, Donald tackle keyed in on what he didn’t do in the 13-3 defeat.
He mentioned how only one blocker was assigned to him on Tom Brady’s 29-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski that set up Sony Michel’s two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t win my one-on-one clean,” Donald said. “He was sitting back there, had time to make a good pass and he made a good play.”
He blamed himself for a clock-burning 31-yard run by Michel in the final minutes.
Rams determined to punch Super Bowl ticket and end losing streak vs. rival 49ers
The Rams have done nearly everything to fulfill their mandate to play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Before the season they traded for star quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Sony Michel. At midseason they traded for star linebacker Von Miller and signed star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who helped the Rams win the NFC West.
Last week, they defeated Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now, here they are, in the NFC championship game.
All that stands in the way of the Rams playing in the Super Bowl is the San Francisco 49ers, a team that has beaten the Rams twice this season and six times in a row dating to 2018.
NFC championship matchups, 49ers at Rams: Who has the edge?
How the Rams and San Francisco 49ers match up Sunday in the NFC championship game for the chance to play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium:
Rams pass offense vs. 49ers pass defense
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has not had a pass intercepted in two playoff games — a streak the Rams need to continue against a defense that forced four turnovers by Stafford during the season. Receivers Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee are Stafford’s main targets, but running back Cam Akers also is a threat. The 49ers secondary includes cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Ambry Thomas and safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward, who came up big last week in Green Bay and returned an interception for a score against the Rams during the regular season. The 49ers pass rush, led by ends Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, produced five sacks in each of the last three games, including a 27-24 overtime defeat of the Rams. Protection will be a key.
EDGE: Rams
Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Betting lines, odds and how to watch
San Francisco 49ers at Rams (-3½, 46), 3:30 p.m. PST, FOX
The game will be played at SoFi Stadium, but it may sound more like Levi’s Stadium South once again Sunday. Fans of the 49ers flooded Inglewood and basically took over the Rams’ home field in Week 18, forcing Matthew Stafford and the offense to use silent snap counts to communicate. Based on what has been seen and said so far, Sunday’s game may not be any different.
The Rams don’t care if that part is different or not, but they should care about doing something differently. Sean McVay has not had much luck against Kyle Shanahan and has lost six straight head-to-head meetings with the 49ers. Given that only this season’s two meetings have been with Stafford and the current personnel, those are the ones that deserve more attention, but those two games did not go well.