Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, start time and betting odds

NFL readers Q&A: How did Rams blow it on line? Is Chargers’ Brandon Staley on thin ice?
The Rams don’t appear as though they can “run it back” to another Super Bowl title as they had proclaimed. Meanwhile, the short-handed Chargers played well in consecutive games only to lose. Their next string of games could determine whether they are going to be in a battle for a playoff spot. Rams beat writer Gary Klein and Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller address fans’ concerns and questions with seven weeks to go in the regular season.
Rams-Kansas City Chiefs matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (3-7) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on NFL+.
NFL Week 12 picks: Eagles beat Packers; Cowboys take down Giants; Chargers win
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.
Rams’ lack of creating turnovers has become a big problem
It qualifies as more than a dry spell, goes well beyond a drought.
The Rams have not intercepted a pass or recovered a fumble in their last four games — all losses. They have forced one turnover in their last eight games.
Safety Nick Scott intercepted a tipped pass in a victory over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.
Since then, zilch for the Rams defense.
“It seems like forever,” Scott said Thursday. “Seems like a season ago.”
Rams’ Matthew Stafford won’t play against Chiefs but not because of concussion
Sean McVay tried to make himself clear.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol but does not have a concussion, the coach said Wednesday. The 14th-year pro will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a neck condition, not a concussion, McVay explained.
There is no timetable for Stafford’s return.