Share
Live
Rams

Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Share
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches a replay
Rams coach Sean McVay watches a replay duringa game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 20.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

The Rams will attempt to break a four-game losing streak without quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp while playing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PST (TV: Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

NFL readers Q&A: How did Rams blow it on line? Is Chargers’ Brandon Staley on thin ice?

By Gary Klein

Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom is carted off after rupturing his Achilles tendon.
Joe Noteboom is transported to the locker room after rupturing his Achilles tendon and leaving a big hole for the Rams at offensive tackle.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

The Rams don’t appear as though they can “run it back” to another Super Bowl title as they had proclaimed. Meanwhile, the short-handed Chargers played well in consecutive games only to lose. Their next string of games could determine whether they are going to be in a battle for a playoff spot. Rams beat writer Gary Klein and Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller address fans’ concerns and questions with seven weeks to go in the regular season.

Read more >>>

Share

Rams-Kansas City Chiefs matchups, how to watch and prediction

By Gary Klein

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins throws under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Raymond Johnson III.
(Joshua A. Bickel / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (3-7) and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on NFL+.

Read more >>>

Share

NFL Week 12 picks: Eagles beat Packers; Cowboys take down Giants; Chargers win

By Sam Farmer

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.

Read more >>>

Share

Rams’ lack of creating turnovers has become a big problem

By Gary Klein

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner watches Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy get sacked.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45), watching Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy get sacked, says of players who show a penchant for creating turnovers: “They’re just obsessed with trying to find ways to get the ball.”
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

It qualifies as more than a dry spell, goes well beyond a drought.

The Rams have not intercepted a pass or recovered a fumble in their last four games — all losses. They have forced one turnover in their last eight games.

Safety Nick Scott intercepted a tipped pass in a victory over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.

Since then, zilch for the Rams defense.

“It seems like forever,” Scott said Thursday. “Seems like a season ago.”

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement

Rams’ Matthew Stafford won’t play against Chiefs but not because of concussion

By Gary Klein

The Rams’ Matthew Stafford (9) jogs on the field before a game against Arizona.
The Rams’ Matthew Stafford (9) jogs on the field before a game against Arizona.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Sean McVay tried to make himself clear.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol but does not have a concussion, the coach said Wednesday. The 14th-year pro will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a neck condition, not a concussion, McVay explained.

There is no timetable for Stafford’s return.

Read more >>>

Share