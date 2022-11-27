Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Rams’ lack of creating turnovers has become a big problem

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45), watching Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy get sacked, says of players who show a penchant for creating turnovers: “They’re just obsessed with trying to find ways to get the ball.”

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

It qualifies as more than a dry spell, goes well beyond a drought.

The Rams have not intercepted a pass or recovered a fumble in their last four games — all losses. They have forced one turnover in their last eight games.

Safety Nick Scott intercepted a tipped pass in a victory over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.

Since then, zilch for the Rams defense.

“It seems like forever,” Scott said Thursday. “Seems like a season ago.”

