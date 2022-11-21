Seasons for Matthew Stafford, Rams hang in balance as QB is evaluated for concussion

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is still being evaluated for a concussion, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Stafford, 34, started a 27-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans but left the game in the second half after he was sacked and evaluated for a concussion in the sideline medical tent.

It was the second time in three weeks that Stafford was evaluated for a concussion during or after a game. On Nov. 8, two days after a loss at Tampa Bay, Stafford was put in the NFL concussion protocol. He sat out a Nov. 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals but was cleared from the protocol Friday.

Stafford, a 14th-year pro, has passed for 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

The Rams are 3-7 this season and have lost four games in a row for the first time under McVay.

John Wolford or Bryce Perkins could start in Stafford’s place Sunday against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Wolford started against the Cardinals but suffered a neck injury and was inactive against the Saints.

Perkins played against Arizona and replaced Stafford against New Orleans, leading two field-goal drives.