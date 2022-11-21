Advertisement
Share
Rams

Seasons for Matthew Stafford, Rams hang in balance as QB is evaluated for concussion

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by the Saints' Tanoh Kpassagnon (90).
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took his licks against the New Orleans Saints, including this sack by Tanoh Kpassagnon (90), and suffered a concussion during a 27-20 loss Sunday.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is still being evaluated for a concussion, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Stafford, 34, started a 27-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans but left the game in the second half after he was sacked and evaluated for a concussion in the sideline medical tent.

It was the second time in three weeks that Stafford was evaluated for a concussion during or after a game. On Nov. 8, two days after a loss at Tampa Bay, Stafford was put in the NFL concussion protocol. He sat out a Nov. 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals but was cleared from the protocol Friday.

Stafford, a 14th-year pro, has passed for 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Advertisement

The Rams are 3-7 this season and have lost four games in a row for the first time under McVay.

New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Rams

Rams-Saints takeaways: As defense keeps slipping, does Matthew Stafford need replacing?

Rams-Saints takeaways: L.A.'s defense could not control the Saints and quarterback Andy Dalton, and moving forward, will Matthew Stafford be replaced?

John Wolford or Bryce Perkins could start in Stafford’s place Sunday against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Wolford started against the Cardinals but suffered a neck injury and was inactive against the Saints.

Perkins played against Arizona and replaced Stafford against New Orleans, leading two field-goal drives.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Advertisement