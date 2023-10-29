Advertisement
Live
Rams

Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald crosses his arms in front of his chest.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald gestures before a win over the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 15.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to pull off an upset on the road against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Rams’ new kicker, from Riverside County and Norco High, relishes return home

By Gary Klein

Kicker Lucas Havrisik, shown at Colts training camp in July, was let go by Indianapolis and later signed by Cleveland.
Kicker Lucas Havrisik, shown at Colts training camp in July, was let go by Indianapolis and later signed by Cleveland. The Rams just signed him off the Browns’ practice squad to be their kicker in place of Brett Maher, who was let go.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Lucas Havrisik grew up in Riverside County and attended Norco High. But after playing in college at Arizona and stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns, Havrisik grew accustomed to being away from home.

So the Rams’ new kicker said Wednesday he had a welcome reminder this week as his plane landed in Southern California.

“Man this is nice,” Havrisik recalled saying to himself.

The Rams hope to enjoy a similar feeling Sunday when Havrisik could make his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Read more >>>

Share

Rams vs. Cowboys matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (3-3) and Dallas Cowboys (4-2) match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) kneels before a play.
The Rams will need to be aware of where versatile Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) lines up.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

A Rams offense struggling to score consistently has a major challenge against an aggressive Cowboys defense that features stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and ranks among the NFL’s best against the pass. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for a touchdown and had a pass intercepted last Sunday in a 24-17 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement