Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams’ new kicker, from Riverside County and Norco High, relishes return home
Lucas Havrisik grew up in Riverside County and attended Norco High. But after playing in college at Arizona and stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns, Havrisik grew accustomed to being away from home.
So the Rams’ new kicker said Wednesday he had a welcome reminder this week as his plane landed in Southern California.
“Man this is nice,” Havrisik recalled saying to himself.
The Rams hope to enjoy a similar feeling Sunday when Havrisik could make his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
