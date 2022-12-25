Rams vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time and analysis

Out-of-contention Rams will focus on younger players’ development
Rookie safety Quentin Lake showed Rams coaches his potential on special teams.
Yet something other than performance and athletic ability earned the former UCLA standout an opportunity on defense.
During last Monday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, with safety Taylor Rapp out for a few plays, the Rams needed an extra defensive back for a specific package.
Lake had never played the position. He’d never practiced it.
Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris called on Lake anyway, citing his study habits.
“‘Have you seen his notebook?’” Morris said he told defensive backs coach Chris Shula, “‘Put him in.’”
Amid Rams’ cursed season, Sean McVay is happy for Jared Goff and Kevin O'Connell
As the Rams’ lost season took yet another downward turn Tuesday — center Brian Allen and receiver Ben Skowronek will not play in the final three games because of calf injuries — coach Sean McVay looked around the NFL to see former Rams coaches and players flourishing.
Kevin O’Connell, the Rams’ offensive coordinator the previous two seasons, is enjoying success as coach of the Minnesota Vikings, and quarterback Jared Goff is playing well in his second season with the Detroit Lions.
Under O’Connell, who took former Rams assistant Wes Phillips with him to Minnesota as offensive coordinator, the Vikings are 11-3 and have clinched a playoff spot.
McVay, whose team dropped to 4-10 with a 24-12 defeat by the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, said he spoke with O’Connell and Phillips after the Vikings’ dramatic comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday.
Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson set for first ‘chess match’ as opponents
They spent 10 years on the same team, reading each other from across the line of scrimmage during hundreds of practices.
Six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner and nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson helped the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl and four NFC West titles.
But on the same day last March, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos and Wagner was released, eventually signing with the Rams.
On Sunday at SoFi Stadium, they will face each other in a game for the first time.
Wagner said this week that the matchup would be “an upgraded version” of a noncontact workout in Seattle, in which the pace was full speed but the hitting was not.
Rams vs. Denver Broncos matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (4-10) and the Denver Broncos (4-10) match up heading into their game at 1:30 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The game will be shown on CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and NFL+.
When Rams have the ball
Quarterback Baker Mayfield returns to SoFi Stadium, where in his Dec. 8 Rams debut he came off the bench and engineered a last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
On Monday night, Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek suffered a season-ending calf injury, so he joins star Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson among those who will not play again until next season. Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will start for a receiving unit that also features tight end Tyler Higbee, who caught his first touchdown pass of the season against the Packers.