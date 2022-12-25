Rams vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time and analysis

Out-of-contention Rams will focus on younger players’ development

Rams safety Quentin Lake runs on the field against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 20. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Rookie safety Quentin Lake showed Rams coaches his potential on special teams.

Yet something other than performance and athletic ability earned the former UCLA standout an opportunity on defense.

During last Monday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, with safety Taylor Rapp out for a few plays, the Rams needed an extra defensive back for a specific package.

Lake had never played the position. He’d never practiced it.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris called on Lake anyway, citing his study habits.

“‘Have you seen his notebook?’” Morris said he told defensive backs coach Chris Shula, “‘Put him in.’”

