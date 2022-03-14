Rams agree to terms with offensive lineman Joe Noteboom on a three-year contract
The Rams agreed to terms with offensive lineman Joe Noteboom on a three-year contract, the team announced Monday.
Terms of the deal were not revealed, but NFL.com reported that it is worth as much as $47.5 million, with $25 million guaranteed.
Re-signing Noteboom, 26, is a strong indication that veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth will probably retire. Whitworth, 40, won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award and helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to cap his 16th NFL season.
The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Noteboom was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2018 draft.
Noteboom has started at tackle, guard and also has played as an extra tight end in heavy formations.
What has been a quiet offseason for the Rams will change next week when free agency and player movement begin. A look at what the Rams might do.
In 2020, after Whitworth suffered a midseason knee injury, Noteboom started in his place. He also started in place of Whitworth — and played very well — in last season’s NFC divisional-round playoff victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Center Brian Allen and guard Austin Corbett are among other Rams pending free agents.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.