Rams

Rams agree to terms with offensive lineman Joe Noteboom on a three-year contract

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford unleashes a pass as Joe Noteboom (70) holds off the rush.
Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (70) holds off the rush in the NFC divisional playoff game against the Buccaneers.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein 
The Rams agreed to terms with offensive lineman Joe Noteboom on a three-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Terms of the deal were not revealed, but NFL.com reported that it is worth as much as $47.5 million, with $25 million guaranteed.

Re-signing Noteboom, 26, is a strong indication that veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth will probably retire. Whitworth, 40, won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award and helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to cap his 16th NFL season.

The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Noteboom was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2018 draft.

Noteboom has started at tackle, guard and also has played as an extra tight end in heavy formations.

In 2020, after Whitworth suffered a midseason knee injury, Noteboom started in his place. He also started in place of Whitworth — and played very well — in last season’s NFC divisional-round playoff victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Center Brian Allen and guard Austin Corbett are among other Rams pending free agents.

