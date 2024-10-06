Advertisement
Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before a win over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before a win over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 22.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to keep their season on track with a win over the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PDT (CBS, Paramount+).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

By Gary Klein
Rams linebacker Jared Verse celebrates a sack against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)

Rams edge rusher Jared Verse was named the NFL defensive rookie of the month for September.

Just about everyone with the Rams was impressed — except Verse.

“It’s like more inspiring than anything, because I did not have a good month,” said Verse, who had four hits on quarterbacks and five tackles for losses, including a sack. “I missed a lot of plays. I missed a lot of tackles. I missed a lot of sacks.

“I missed a lot of opportunities to make our team better, to improve us as a whole…. Once all those plays start getting made and everything like that, OK, there’s going to be a lot more than that.”

Verse, the No. 19 pick in the NFL draft, is making the transition from playing defensive end at Florida State to outside linebacker for the Rams.

In college, Verse encountered “clean edges” that required him to beat only a tackle, defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. In the NFL, playcallers such as Rams coach Sean McVay have “a lot of different ways” to make it tough on pass rushers, Shula said.

Rams linebacker Jared Verse warms up before playing the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.
(Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

“A lot of that is to slow these guys down, these elite players because they’re so good and they’re so talented that if you just give them a clean edge, it’s going to be tough,” Shula said.

Verse said he worked with outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio this week to correct mistakes and refine new techniques such as rushing from a stand-up position and dropping into coverage.

“All I want to do is just get better, and be a better version of myself than I was yesterday,” Verse said.

Verse knows he must remain patient.

“I think it should be an immediate thing but I also understand it’s not, that some things are just going to take a little bit of time to get built,” he said.

Vulnerable Rams’ defense needs complete turnover to compete with Packers

By Gary Klein
The Bears' Roschon Johnson (23) runs through the Rams secondary in Week 4.
The Rams’ defense was often running behind Roschon Johnson (23) and the Bears’ offense in Week 4.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

The Rams are searching for answers. With an injury-depleted lineup, they must reverse their 1-3 start and avoid falling out of the playoff race before it truly begins.

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love are coming to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and they will face a Rams defense statistically ranked at or near the bottom of the NFL.

The Rams are second to last in total defense, giving up 385.3 yards per game. They are last in rushing defense (165.5 ypg), 20th in pass defense (219.8 ypg) and second to last in scoring defense (28.8 points per game).

Field goals aplenty, but Rams need red-zone offense to kick in: ‘It’s cost us so far’

By Gary Klein
Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) tackles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) .
The Bears’ Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) tackles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) on Sunday. The Rams failed often in the red zone in Chicago, a chronic problem this season.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Despite an offense missing star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and several starting linemen, the Rams have enjoyed opportunities aplenty to finish drives with touchdowns.

The problem for the 1-3 Rams: Instead of reaching the end zone from inside the 20-yard line, they are kicking field goals.

The Rams have scored only seven touchdowns in 17 opportunities from inside the 20. That places them at No. 28 in the NFL for red-zone touchdown percentage, 41.2%, according to teamrankings.com.

So, while rookie kicker Joshua Karty is tied for sixth in the NFL with nine field goals, coach Sean McVay, his staff and players are, well, kicking themselves.

Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

By Gary Klein
Rams running back Kyren Williams heads to the locker room before a win over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Rams running back Kyren Williams heads to the locker room before a win over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 22.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After losing to the Chicago Bears last Sunday, the Rams are in danger of falling to 1-4 heading into their off week.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has played well in an offense still missing star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and several starting linemen. The Rams, however, need to score touchdowns, not field goals, when they are inside the 20-yard line.

Cornerback Darious Williams, who has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, might be available to play for the first time this season. Regardless, the Rams need more than Williams to neutralize Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

