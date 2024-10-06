Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Jared Verse looking to achieve more despite impressive start to rookie season

Rams linebacker Jared Verse celebrates a sack against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8. (David Dermer / Associated Press)

Rams edge rusher Jared Verse was named the NFL defensive rookie of the month for September.

Just about everyone with the Rams was impressed — except Verse.

“It’s like more inspiring than anything, because I did not have a good month,” said Verse, who had four hits on quarterbacks and five tackles for losses, including a sack. “I missed a lot of plays. I missed a lot of tackles. I missed a lot of sacks.

“I missed a lot of opportunities to make our team better, to improve us as a whole…. Once all those plays start getting made and everything like that, OK, there’s going to be a lot more than that.”

Verse, the No. 19 pick in the NFL draft, is making the transition from playing defensive end at Florida State to outside linebacker for the Rams.

In college, Verse encountered “clean edges” that required him to beat only a tackle, defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. In the NFL, playcallers such as Rams coach Sean McVay have “a lot of different ways” to make it tough on pass rushers, Shula said.

Rams linebacker Jared Verse warms up before playing the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8. (Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

“A lot of that is to slow these guys down, these elite players because they’re so good and they’re so talented that if you just give them a clean edge, it’s going to be tough,” Shula said.

Verse said he worked with outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio this week to correct mistakes and refine new techniques such as rushing from a stand-up position and dropping into coverage.

“All I want to do is just get better, and be a better version of myself than I was yesterday,” Verse said.

Verse knows he must remain patient.

“I think it should be an immediate thing but I also understand it’s not, that some things are just going to take a little bit of time to get built,” he said.