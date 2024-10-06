Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Jared Verse looking to achieve more despite impressive start to rookie season
Rams edge rusher Jared Verse was named the NFL defensive rookie of the month for September.
Just about everyone with the Rams was impressed — except Verse.
“It’s like more inspiring than anything, because I did not have a good month,” said Verse, who had four hits on quarterbacks and five tackles for losses, including a sack. “I missed a lot of plays. I missed a lot of tackles. I missed a lot of sacks.
“I missed a lot of opportunities to make our team better, to improve us as a whole…. Once all those plays start getting made and everything like that, OK, there’s going to be a lot more than that.”
Verse, the No. 19 pick in the NFL draft, is making the transition from playing defensive end at Florida State to outside linebacker for the Rams.
In college, Verse encountered “clean edges” that required him to beat only a tackle, defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. In the NFL, playcallers such as Rams coach Sean McVay have “a lot of different ways” to make it tough on pass rushers, Shula said.
“A lot of that is to slow these guys down, these elite players because they’re so good and they’re so talented that if you just give them a clean edge, it’s going to be tough,” Shula said.
Verse said he worked with outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio this week to correct mistakes and refine new techniques such as rushing from a stand-up position and dropping into coverage.
“All I want to do is just get better, and be a better version of myself than I was yesterday,” Verse said.
Verse knows he must remain patient.
“I think it should be an immediate thing but I also understand it’s not, that some things are just going to take a little bit of time to get built,” he said.
Vulnerable Rams’ defense needs complete turnover to compete with Packers
The Rams are searching for answers. With an injury-depleted lineup, they must reverse their 1-3 start and avoid falling out of the playoff race before it truly begins.
The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love are coming to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and they will face a Rams defense statistically ranked at or near the bottom of the NFL.
The Rams are second to last in total defense, giving up 385.3 yards per game. They are last in rushing defense (165.5 ypg), 20th in pass defense (219.8 ypg) and second to last in scoring defense (28.8 points per game).
Field goals aplenty, but Rams need red-zone offense to kick in: ‘It’s cost us so far’
Despite an offense missing star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and several starting linemen, the Rams have enjoyed opportunities aplenty to finish drives with touchdowns.
The problem for the 1-3 Rams: Instead of reaching the end zone from inside the 20-yard line, they are kicking field goals.
The Rams have scored only seven touchdowns in 17 opportunities from inside the 20. That places them at No. 28 in the NFL for red-zone touchdown percentage, 41.2%, according to teamrankings.com.
So, while rookie kicker Joshua Karty is tied for sixth in the NFL with nine field goals, coach Sean McVay, his staff and players are, well, kicking themselves.
Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
After losing to the Chicago Bears last Sunday, the Rams are in danger of falling to 1-4 heading into their off week.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has played well in an offense still missing star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and several starting linemen. The Rams, however, need to score touchdowns, not field goals, when they are inside the 20-yard line.
Cornerback Darious Williams, who has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, might be available to play for the first time this season. Regardless, the Rams need more than Williams to neutralize Packers quarterback Jordan Love.