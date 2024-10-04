Vulnerable Rams’ defense needs complete turnover to compete with Packers

The Rams’ defense was often running behind Roschon Johnson (23) and the Bears’ offense in Week 4.

The Rams are searching for answers.

With a still-injury-depleted lineup, they must reverse their 1-3 start and avoid falling out of the playoff race before it truly begins.

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love are coming to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and they will face a Rams defense statistically ranked at or near the bottom of the NFL.

The Rams are second-to-last in the NFL in total defense, giving up 385.3 yards per game. They are last in rushing defense (165.5 yards per game), 21st in pass defense (219.8 ypg) and second to last in scoring defense (28.8 points per game).

Advertisement

“We’ve been stressing it’s about communication, playing together and I know we’ve had a few moving parts, but I don’t think it’s an excuse for anything,” first-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. “We have to play, and we expect to go play well.”

The Rams have only three takeaways, which is tied for 27th in the league, and seven sacks, which is tied for 26th.

Safety John Johnson III’s fourth-quarter interception in the season opener against the Detroit Lions is the Rams’ only interception.

Advertisement

“That’s the age-old question,” Shula said when asked what the Rams could do to create more interceptions. “If I knew it, I would do it right now — but that’s something that you harp on. ... It comes from playing good defense. ... You get [opponents] in more vulnerable situations.”

There have been a few bright spots for defense.

Rookie edge rusher Jared Verse, the No. 19 pick in the draft, was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month for September. The former Florida State standout had a sack against the Lions but has missed numerous opportunities in the last three games to record more.

Rookie lineman Braden Fiske also has created significant pressure.

Advertisement

Former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) adds another dimension to the Packers’ offense. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Against a Packers offense led by Love and running back Josh Jacobs, the Rams must stop the run, create pressure and force low-percentage passes. The Packers rank third in offense (410 yards per game), seventh in passing (235.5) and second in rushing (174.5). They are tied for sixth in scoring (26 points per game).

Before the season, Love signed an extension that includes $160.3 million in guarantees, according to overthecap.com. The fourth-year quarterback is nursing a knee injury, so the Rams must “assault” the pocket, lineman Kobie Turner said.

“Hopefully, he’s not as mobile as he can be,” Turner said. “But that’s the danger with him: He has the ability to kill you from the pocket, but he also has the ability to get outside of the pocket and create plays.”

The back end of the defense must avoid the penalties and communication errors that have plagued the Rams most of the season.

“Everybody needs to execute their one-eleventh of the defense every single play,” linebacker Troy Reeder said. “It’s got to be the same sense of urgency from the first play to the last.”

Advertisement

Interceptions, players say, will come.

Improved communication, eye discipline and technique are the keys, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon said.

“It’s just paying attention to detail,” he said, “and not just like, ‘Oh, I’ll do it different on game day.’”

The secondary could be bolstered if cornerback Darious Williams is activated to the roster.

Last spring, the Rams re-signed Williams, a member of their Super Bowl championship team, after he played two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams, in his seventh NFL season, has 10 career interceptions, including four last season.

The Rams envisioned Williams starting opposite Tre’Davious White, a former All-Pro for the Buffalo Bills who was coming off Achilles surgery.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury on the second day of training camp. He was placed on injured reserve before the season opener, making him ineligible to return after four games.

Advertisement

Williams practiced this week and was a full participant Thursday. McVay is expected to update Williams’ status Friday for Sunday’s game.

Safety Quentin Lake said players are working individually and collectively to take advantage of turnover opportunities.

Lake, for example, lamented not making an adjustment that might have resulted in an interception or prevented San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings from making a spectacular catch in the second game of the season.

“You still have a long season to go,” he said. “Those opportunities will come, and I think we’re going to make those plays when they do.”