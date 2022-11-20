Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Rams hit the road seeking to turn around their season in New Orleans

Rams coach Sean McVay talks talks with an official during a win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

NEW ORLEANS — The situation was entirely different the last time the Rams played the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.

Coach Sean McVay and his 2018 team were on the rise when they defeated the Saints with a field goal in overtime to win the NFC championship game and advance to Super Bowl LIII.

“It was very loud,” tight end Tyler Higbee said of the environment, “and then very quiet at the end, which is a good thing.”

On Sunday, the stakes will not be as great when the Rams play the Saints.

Yet once again the Rams’ season is hanging in the balance.

