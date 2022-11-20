Share
Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 18. Stafford will start Sunday after missing last week’s game in concussion protocol.
Matthew Stafford makes his return as the Rams try to get their season back on track in a critical road showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PST (TV: Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Rams hit the road seeking to turn around their season in New Orleans

By Gary Klein

Rams coach Sean McVay talks talks with an official during a win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.
NEW ORLEANS — The situation was entirely different the last time the Rams played the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.

Coach Sean McVay and his 2018 team were on the rise when they defeated the Saints with a field goal in overtime to win the NFC championship game and advance to Super Bowl LIII.

“It was very loud,” tight end Tyler Higbee said of the environment, “and then very quiet at the end, which is a good thing.”

On Sunday, the stakes will not be as great when the Rams play the Saints.

Yet once again the Rams’ season is hanging in the balance.

Rams vs. Saints: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

By Adam Burke

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald walks onto the field before a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13. The Rams, sitting at the bottom of the NFC West, hope to jump-start their season with a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
With Cooper Kupp sidelined and Matthew Stafford still in concussion protocol, the Rams are a lot closer to “Be Bad for Bryce (Young)” or “Stink for (C.J.) Stroud” than they are to repeating as Super Bowl champs. Of course, with Stafford signed through 2026, a high draft pick would mean a player at another position.

Here’s how things stand for the Rams heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Rams at New Orleans Saints (-3, 39)

The Saints hadn’t even announced a starting quarterback by the time the Rams moved out to being a three-point underdog. Once news of the severity of Kupp’s injury hit the wire, the line moved to +4. Interestingly, the announcement that Andy Dalton, who has seven interceptions in seven games, would get the start didn’t sway the line at all in L.A.’s favor.

