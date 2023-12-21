Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, start time and analysis

Sean McVay admits his play-calling could be fatal
As the Rams prepare for their game Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, players are busy recalibrating their bodies during the quick turnaround.
Coach Sean McVay said right tackle Rob Havenstein and receiver Tutu Atwell, who were sidelined against the Washington Commanders because of injuries, would be ready to play against the Saints.
McVay also is cramming to game plan as his team attempts to maintain its hold on the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.
McVay acknowledged Monday that he must improve his play-calling inside the 10-yard line.
The math is simple.
If the Rams win their three remaining games, they are in the playoffs.
The Rams (7-7), who hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC, play the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. It is the final home game for a Rams team that to this point has exceeded most NFL observers’ expectations.
But coach Sean McVay and his players still have to close the deal against the Saints, the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.
“Every game is like a playoff game now, right?” defensive lineman Aaron Donald said. “We ain’t got much room for no losses. ... Can’t afford to lose any more games. So that’s what makes it fun.”
When Rams have the ball
The Rams offense has been rolling behind quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams. In the last four games, Stafford has passed for 12 touchdowns, with one interception.
Last Sunday, he passed for two touchdowns in a 28-20 victory over the Washington Commanders. Stafford is benefiting from solid play by Williams and the offensive line.