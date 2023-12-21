Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, start time and analysis

Sean McVay admits his play-calling could be fatal

Rams coach Sean McVay watches his players warm up before a game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 25, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

As the Rams prepare for their game Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, players are busy recalibrating their bodies during the quick turnaround.

Coach Sean McVay said right tackle Rob Havenstein and receiver Tutu Atwell, who were sidelined against the Washington Commanders because of injuries, would be ready to play against the Saints.

McVay also is cramming to game plan as his team attempts to maintain its hold on the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

McVay acknowledged Monday that he must improve his play-calling inside the 10-yard line.

