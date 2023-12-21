Advertisement
Live
Rams

Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Rams running back Kyren Williams fights for yards during a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams look to stay in control of their playoff destiny with a prime-time win over the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m., Fox, Amazon Prime).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Sean McVay admits his play-calling could be fatal

By Gary Klein

Rams coach Sean McVay watches his players warm up before a game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 25, 2022.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

As the Rams prepare for their game Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, players are busy recalibrating their bodies during the quick turnaround.

Coach Sean McVay said right tackle Rob Havenstein and receiver Tutu Atwell, who were sidelined against the Washington Commanders because of injuries, would be ready to play against the Saints.

McVay also is cramming to game plan as his team attempts to maintain its hold on the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

McVay acknowledged Monday that he must improve his play-calling inside the 10-yard line.

Read more >>>

Share

Short week, tall order for playoff-hungry Rams in pressure-cooker against Saints

By Gary Klein

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald gestures before a game against the Arizona Cardinals in October.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The math is simple.

If the Rams win their three remaining games, they are in the playoffs.

The Rams (7-7), who hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC, play the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. It is the final home game for a Rams team that to this point has exceeded most NFL observers’ expectations.

But coach Sean McVay and his players still have to close the deal against the Saints, the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

“Every game is like a playoff game now, right?” defensive lineman Aaron Donald said. “We ain’t got much room for no losses. ... Can’t afford to lose any more games. So that’s what makes it fun.”

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement

Rams-Saints matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (7-7) and New Orleans Saints (7-7) match up heading into their game Thursday at 5:15 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox and Amazon Prime Video.

When Rams have the ball

The Rams' Kyren Williams (23) runs against the Washington Commanders
The Rams’ Kyren Williams (23) surpassed 100 yards rushing against the Washington Commanders in Week 15.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams offense has been rolling behind quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams. In the last four games, Stafford has passed for 12 touchdowns, with one interception.

Last Sunday, he passed for two touchdowns in a 28-20 victory over the Washington Commanders. Stafford is benefiting from solid play by Williams and the offensive line.

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement