Advertisement
Sports

Watch: Puka Nacua makes mad dash to locker room to accept game ball after Rams win

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, right, celebrates with teammates.
Rams receiver Puka Nacua, right, celebrates with teammates after catching a game-winning, 22-yard touchdown Sunday in a 29-23 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Share

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has taken full advantage of the absence of Cooper Kupp, setting records and performing like anything but a rookie.

But Nacua was almost absent himself from being awarded the game ball by coach Sean McVay on Sunday after catching a game-winning, 22-yard touchdown in the Rams’ 29-23 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Now, that would have been a rookie mistake.

Caught up in on-field postgame interviews, Nacua was the last Ram to return to the locker room. McVay had already begun addressing the team, holding up the game ball and shouting, “Clutch production performance. Making big plays over the middle. Snap in and snap out. Ended up being able to close out the game. Where’s Puka Nacua?”

Advertisement
Rams receiver Puka Nacua celebrates his deciding touchdown catch in overtime against the Colts.

Rams

Matthew Stafford leads heroic OT drive after Rams blow 23-point lead to Colts

The Rams led 23-0 in the third quarter before collapsing and going to overtime. Matthew Stafford led a deciding drive in a 29-23 win over the Colts.

Oct. 1, 2023

Well, he was making a mad dash through the tunnel to the locker room, his hair in a man bun, wearing a grin and carrying his shoulder pads and helmet. Someone yelled, “Take a bus, Puka!”

Again McVay said, “Where’s Puka Nacua?” Several teammates tilted their heads back, cupped their mouths with their hands and shrieked, “PUUUUUUUKKKKKAAAA!”

Nacua made one last adroit cut to his left, juked past a security guard, joined his teammates and accepted the ball seconds before his absence would have been awkward.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Washington, Nacua has emerged as Matthew Stafford’s primary target with Kupp missing the first four games with a hamstring injury. Nacua had nine catches for 163 yards, and the touchdown to defeat the Colts was his first in the NFL.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) enters the field with enthusiasm.

Sports

Roundtable: Is Rams’ Puka Nacua another Cooper Kupp? Why is Chargers’ D still failing?

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has stepped into the limelight even faster than Cooper Kupp. Meanwhile, the Chargers defense continues to struggle under coach Brandon Staley.

Sept. 19, 2023

A big game, but he had more catches in each of his first two games. Nacua had 10 receptions for 119 yards in his debut against the Seattle Seahawks and 15 for 147 yards in his second game against the San Francisco 49ers, becoming the first NFL player to have 10 or more catches in each of his first two games. He was held to five catches for 72 yards in the Rams’ Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but has 39 catches in 52 targets for 501 yards in four games, NFL records for a rookie after four games.

Advertisement

Kupp, a two-time All-Pro, is expected to return Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium, giving Stafford back his favorite receiver for the first time since Game 9 of last season. Kupp has missed the last 12 games with injuries.

Based on the Rams’ gleeful reaction to Nacua’s postgame episode Sunday, the rookie is clearly a favorite in the locker room. And he’ll continue to give Stafford another potent option even with Kupp in the lineup.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles to the ground against the Colts.

Rams

Rams-Colts takeaways: Matthew Stafford’s hip injury a concern

Matthew Stafford did not leave the Rams’ game against the Colts because of a hip injury, but there is concern the injury could flare up before their next game against Eagles.

Oct. 2, 2023

SportsRams
Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a reporter with the Fast Break sports team at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an assistant editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club and has been honored several times by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement