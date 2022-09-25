Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time, score and news

Why Rams coach Sean McVay aggressively intercepts Matthew Stafford’s turnovers
It’s not a problem for Rams coach Sean McVay.
Not yet anyway. Maybe ever.
Two games into the season, Matthew Stafford is right where he was at the end of the 2021 regular season: No. 1 in the NFL in most passes intercepted.
Stafford goes into Sunday’s NFC West opener against the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) having had five passes intercepted — three in a season-opening rout by the Buffalo Bills and two in last Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
“You want to have those at a minimum,” McVay said Wednesday, “but I also want to make sure that it’s a fine line between not allowing him to compete at a high level. Where we want to be smart but aggressive.”
Rams lose only backup tight end, Brycen Hopkins, to three-game suspension
Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse, the league announced Wednesday in a statement distributed by the Rams.
Hopkins, a third-year pro, cannot return to the active roster until after the Rams’ Oct. 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Hopkins, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 from Purdue, was inactive for much of his first two seasons but stepped up with a dynamic performance in the Super Bowl. His development led to the Rams carrying only two tight ends on their 53-man roster, veteran Tyler Higbee and Hopkins.
Hopkins was in for four plays on offense in a season-opening defeat to the Buffalo Bills and four plays in last Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He has not been targeted in the passing game.
As injuries mount, meet the newest Rams ... who used to be Rams
As they prepare for their NFC West opener against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams on Thursday continued making moves to fortify a roster depleted by injuries and a suspension.
A day after signing edge rusher Takkarist McKinley, the Rams signed tight end Kendall Blanton and defensive back Shaun Jolly to the roster and veteran running back Malcolm Brown to the practice squad.
Blanton and Brown have history with the Rams. Brown played for the team from 2015 to 2020, and Blanton from 2019 to 2021.
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (1-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PDT on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be shown on Fox and streamed on the Fox Sports app and NFL+.
When Rams have the ball: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for three touchdowns in a 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons but enters this game having had five passes intercepted in two games — most in the NFL. The Rams are still without receiver Van Jefferson, so Stafford will continue to rely on star receiver Cooper Kupp, tight end Tyler Higbee and receiver Allen Robinson.
Sean McVay’s Rams have dominated the Cardinals. Will the trend continue?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The situation is different, some circumstances concerningly similar.
Last season, the Rams traveled to State Farm Stadium for a late-season game against the Arizona Cardinals with a lineup ravaged by COVID-19, a scenario exasperated when star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee were declared out hours before kickoff.
The Rams still rallied and won, helping propel them on their run to a Super Bowl title.
On Sunday, the Rams return for an early-season NFC West opener with a roster depleted this week by injuries and a suspension.
“It almost feels like COVID-esque,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions
Both Los Angeles teams head into Week 3 with 1-1 records and a good opportunity to get on the plus side of .500. The Rams are 3½- or 4-point favorites against the Cardinals heading into the first of six games against NFC West opponents.
Two weeks into the season, we’ve seen big upsets, surprising 2-0 teams, unsurprising 0-2 teams and a lot of sloppy football with few teams taking the preseason seriously. The more games we get, the more everything should settle in, hopefully leading to a little more predictability for bettors.