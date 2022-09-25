Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time, score and news

Why Rams coach Sean McVay aggressively intercepts Matthew Stafford’s turnovers

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 18. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It’s not a problem for Rams coach Sean McVay.

Not yet anyway. Maybe ever.

Two games into the season, Matthew Stafford is right where he was at the end of the 2021 regular season: No. 1 in the NFL in most passes intercepted.

Stafford goes into Sunday’s NFC West opener against the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) having had five passes intercepted — three in a season-opening rout by the Buffalo Bills and two in last Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

“You want to have those at a minimum,” McVay said Wednesday, “but I also want to make sure that it’s a fine line between not allowing him to compete at a high level. Where we want to be smart but aggressive.”

