Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live game updates, analysis and how to watch

Matthew Stafford under pressure to beat Tom Brady and put Rams on cusp of Super Bowl
TAMPA — Home-field advantage for the Super Bowl.
Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed the rare luxury and became the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
The Rams thereafter aimed, traded and spent to position themselves to repeat the feat in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium next month.
So, it’s perhaps fitting that for the Rams to take a step toward fulfilling that mandate, they must defeat Tom Brady and the defending-champion Buccaneers in an NFC divisional-round playoff game Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Rams (13-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) match up heading into their NFC divisional-round playoff game at noon PST on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be shown on NBC (Channel 4 in the L.A. area).
When Rams have the ball: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was a model of efficiency in an NFC wild-card victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and his team probably will need a similar performance to defeat the Buccaneers. Stafford completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He did not commit a turnover for the first time in five games.
Stafford will be operating behind a line that will include left tackle Joe Noteboom starting in place of Andrew Whitworth, who suffered knee and ankle injuries against the Cardinals. After getting limited opportunities in the season-finale against the San Francisco 49ers, running back Cam Akers rushed for 55 yards in a team-high 17 carries against the Cardinals. Akers will rotate with Sony Michel, who keyed the Rams’ five-game winning streak late in the season.
Receiver Cooper Kupp is Stafford’s top target, but Odell Beckham Jr. has consistently made plays. Against the Cardinals, Beckham caught a touchdown pass and also completed a long pass to Akers. Receiver Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee also are threats.
Tackles Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh, and linebackers Shaquil Barrett, Devin White, Lavonte David, and Jason Pierre-Paul lead the Buccaneers defense.
Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFL betting odds, lines and how to watch
Rams at Buccaneers (-3, 48½), 12:05 p.m. PST Sunday, NBC
When these two teams met at SoFi Stadium in Week 3, the Rams came away with a 34-24 win as the smallest of underdogs with a line of +1. Interestingly, the total for that game was 55 and the game did go over that, with a lot of yardage and some points left on the field. Games tend to tighten up in the postseason and we’ve certainly seen an adjustment to the total here.
We’ve also seen an adjustment to Sean McVay’s mindset on offense. Game state had a lot to do with why Matthew Stafford only had 17 pass attempts last week, but it was a continuation of the run-focused offense we’ve seen recently from McVay. Over Stafford ’s first 12 games, he averaged 36.5 pass attempts per game. Over the last six games, Stafford has exceeded that total just once.