Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, betting odds and start time

Matthew Stafford not the only Rams star seeking first playoff win
His NFL resume includes nearly 50,000 yards passing, dozens of comeback victories and a selection to the Pro Bowl.
But Matthew Stafford has never won a playoff game.
In 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was 0-3 in postseason games, his last appearance coming in 2016.
On Monday night, Stafford continues his quest for a playoff victory when the Rams play the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC wild-card game at SoFi Stadium.
“There’s no question that in the playoffs it’s win and continue, lose and go home,” Stafford said. “Not oblivious to that.
“But the biggest thing for me is to try to be the best version of myself for this team and let the chips fall where they may.”
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Rams (12-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) match up heading into their game at 5:15 PST on Monday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on ABC and ESPN.
When Rams have the ball: Matthew Stafford enters the playoffs coming off an up-and-down performance in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Stafford has passed for 41 touchdowns with 17 interceptions, which are tied for the most in the NFL. Stafford played through a toe injury against the 49ers and said this week it was not an issue.
Sony Michel has been the top running back, but coach Sean McVay is expected to give Cam Akers more opportunities in his second game since returning from Achilles surgery. Receiver Cooper Kupp was a unanimous selection to the All-Pro team after catching a league-leading 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Van Jefferson, who has six touchdown catches, was limited during practice because of a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable, but he will play.
Odell Beckham Jr. has five touchdown catches. Tight end Tyler Higbee did not play in the Rams’ 30-23 victory over the Cardinals because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He has five touchdown catches.
Safety Budda Baker and linebacker Isaiah Simmons are key players for the Cardinals defense. It remains to be seen whether lineman J.J. Watt is activated for the game after returning from shoulder surgery.
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions
Arizona Cardinals at Rams (-4, 49½); 5:15 p.m. PST, ABC, ESPN
The rubber match between the Rams and Arizona Cardinals will decide who goes home and who goes to the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. After splitting the two regular-season meetings, both teams lost in Week 18, which allowed the Rams to back into the NFC West title and host this week’s playoff game.
The road team won both games during the regular season, so many will scoff at the notion of home-field advantage, but ask any coach or player and they’d say that hosting the game is preferred to sleeping in a hotel and dealing with the opposing fans. The Rams get that chance. Let’s see if they make the most of it in the first “Monday Night Football” wild-card playoff game.