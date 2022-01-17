Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, betting odds and start time

Matthew Stafford not the only Rams star seeking first playoff win

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures before taking a snap against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 9. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

His NFL resume includes nearly 50,000 yards passing, dozens of comeback victories and a selection to the Pro Bowl.

But Matthew Stafford has never won a playoff game.

In 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was 0-3 in postseason games, his last appearance coming in 2016.

On Monday night, Stafford continues his quest for a playoff victory when the Rams play the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC wild-card game at SoFi Stadium.

“There’s no question that in the playoffs it’s win and continue, lose and go home,” Stafford said. “Not oblivious to that.

“But the biggest thing for me is to try to be the best version of myself for this team and let the chips fall where they may.”

Read more >>>